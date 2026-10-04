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Sunday, October 04, 2026

US May Close Some Middle East Bases for Good

America's military footprint in the Middle East is shrinking, as the U.S. assesses its role in Gulf conflicts following extensive base damage during the Iran war.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:32 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

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The Pentagon's public tally of troops wounded during the Iran war was quietly increased this week without explanation from Trump's Defense Department. The total number of troops now wounded during the war is 861, according to DCAS.

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 12:45 PM Â· Sep 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The last U.S. troops pulled out of Iraq Wednesday, highlighting a shifting " and shrinking " American military footprint in the Middle East.

That footprint is expected to become even smaller as Pentagon officials, surveying extensive damage to U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf caused by the war in Iran, are reportedly considering shuttering some of those installations.

From Tehran's perspective, these are exciting developments. It's just what its leaders have been hoping for, and demanding, for decades. That doesn't necessarily make the U.S. base closures a bad idea, some analysts say. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:05 AM | Reply

reportedly considering shuttering some of those installations.

I bet Qatar won't be affected.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-04 12:17 AM | Reply

A yuge rethink and reformulation is required from a regime in the thrall of ensh#ttification.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-04 09:27 AM | Reply

Because it would cost too much to rebuild them.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 11:24 AM | Reply

Good for America.


I bet Qatar won't be affected.
#2 | POSTED BY REDIAL

Well given the US doesn't actually own any bases in Qatar this would make sense.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-04 11:28 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#2 ... I bet Qatar won't be affected. ...

Maybe it depends upon if they were damages and how much damage they have.

Al Udeid Air Base
en.wikipedia.org

... Al Udeid Air Base ... is one of two military bases to the southwest of Doha, Qatar, in the municipality of Al Rayyan. It is the largest US military base in the Middle East, hosting approximately 10,000 military personnel as of 2026.[5] ...

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 01:18 PM | Reply

Article conveniently leaves out America's largest terrorist ME military base of them all: the ethnosupremacist, colonialist state of Israel.

#7 | Posted by Pumpkinhead at 2026-10-04 02:05 PM | Reply

The rancid orange pedo is doing a wonderful job protecting American military bases.

www.cbsnews.com

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 03:52 PM | Reply

Was this Grok's idea?

#9 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-04 05:20 PM | Reply

US removes all bombers from RAF Fairford base

www.bbc.com

Stinky got chased out of Britain by diesel thieves. Lol

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 05:40 PM | Reply

They don't want to lose all their chit after they kick us out.

#11 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-04 06:55 PM | Reply

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