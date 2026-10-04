Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 04, 2026

Patient-zero Drill Put Health Facilities to the Test

Actors with makeup and fake symptoms staggered into 73 healthcare facilities.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

AI Safety Employee Quits, Calls for Nuclear-Level Safeguards (10 comments) ...

Patient-zero Drill Put Health Facilities to the Test (1 comments) ...

Amazon Plows $1B+ into Quashing Datacenter Dissent (1 comments) ...

US May Close Some Middle East Bases for Good (11 comments) ...

RFK Jr.'s movement is in disarray (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Patient-zero drill put health facilities to the test--40% of them failed arstechnica.com/health/2026/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Jennifer Ouellette (@jenlucpiquant.bsky.social) 8:57 PM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... COVID-19 made the weaknesses in our pandemic preparedness at national and global levels painfully clear. But a new study highlights that even at the first, local steps of an outbreak with pandemic-potential, we are worryingly underprepared.

Health officials in New York set up a regional test of healthcare facilities to identify and respond to a patient with a mystery infection that could pose a pandemic-level threat.

But things didn't go well. Overall, responses were slow, appropriate use of personal protective equipment was spotty, and only 60 percent of facilities passed the basics of the test -- an overall failing grade.

"These drills identified needs for health care workers and health care facility staff member training to achieve earlier identification, masking, and isolation of potentially infectious febrile patients," the officials wrote in the study, which was published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The drill centered on "professional patient actors," who staggered into healthcare facilities feigning expected symptoms of an H5 bird flu infection -- a virus type thought to have pandemic potential.

The actors wore makeup to look unwell, used eye drops and petroleum jelly to mimic having conjunctivitis (aka pink eye), and had a fake cough. They complained about feeling weak and feverish and reported taking a Motrin (fever reducer) before coming in. When questioned, they said they hadn't traveled out of the country and, if asked about any sick contacts, would respond, "Does a sick bird count?"

They would tell a sad tale of trying to save a sick duck they found in a park. In the story, the duck doesn't make it, and the now-ill patient didn't wear any gloves while handling it. The chatty actor would tell this story without prompting. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 07:27 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort