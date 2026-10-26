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"A person is smart," Tommy Lee Jones' Kay opines in the 1997 movie Men in Black. "People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals," he goes on to argue, and that seems to be what a dozen models from ten AI labs in three countries also believe about humanity, according to AI analytics firm ModelCompare.



ModelCompare, which usually evaluates and ranks LLMs on their ability to perform various tasks, this week instead decided to ask what those AI models thought about us meatbags, and every single one gave a similar answer at least once: We're lemmings who would rather agree with the group than seek truth or remain logically consistent in our thinking.



Ouch.



"Humans are more devoted to belonging than to truth, and intelligence mostly makes their excuses more impressive," GPT-6.1 Sol said in one case. ...