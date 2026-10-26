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Monday, October 26, 2026

AI Models Describe Humans as a Bunch of Amoral Sheep

Ask LLMs for their most controversial take on humanity, and it turns out they have little nice to say about us, as one AI experiment found

Posted by lamplighter at 01:32 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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I'm tired of how agentic language is used to describe AI models. This language avoids placing responsibility where it should be, with humans When a plane crashes we don't think *the plane itself* is somehow morally responsible. It's safety regimes, pilots, etc. Same here

[image or embed]

-- Thom Scott-Phillips (@thomscottphillips.bsky.social) 10:55 AM Â· Sep 17, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... If you've ever wondered how bots would describe us puny humans, you'll be disappointed in the answer. An AI ranking outfit asked 12 different LLMs about people, and every single one agreed: We're not as rational and intelligent as we think.

"A person is smart," Tommy Lee Jones' Kay opines in the 1997 movie Men in Black. "People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals," he goes on to argue, and that seems to be what a dozen models from ten AI labs in three countries also believe about humanity, according to AI analytics firm ModelCompare.

ModelCompare, which usually evaluates and ranks LLMs on their ability to perform various tasks, this week instead decided to ask what those AI models thought about us meatbags, and every single one gave a similar answer at least once: We're lemmings who would rather agree with the group than seek truth or remain logically consistent in our thinking.

Ouch.

"Humans are more devoted to belonging than to truth, and intelligence mostly makes their excuses more impressive," GPT-6.1 Sol said in one case. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 12:17 AM | Reply

@#1

Woof.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 12:18 AM | Reply

@#1 ... Humans are more devoted to belonging than to truth, ...

That may explain religion.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 12:20 AM | Reply

Smiths - How Soon Is Now? (1984)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

genius.com

...
I am human and I need to be loved
Just like everybody else does
...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 01:14 AM | Reply

@#4 ... I am human and I need to be loved ...

I can imagine that may be what Pres Trump thinks of himself.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 01:15 AM | Reply

They don't make cover songs like this anymore ...

Bauhaus - Ziggy Stardust (1989)
www.youtube.com

Bauhaus is an interesting band.

I'll leave it at that.

:)


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 02:43 AM | Reply

The AI left out "prove me wrong."

#7 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-25 03:10 AM | Reply

All -whether seemingly optimistic or pessimistic - seemed about right

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-25 07:21 AM | Reply

Amoral?

No.

Immoral.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-26 09:57 AM | Reply

#6

I prefer the concert version of Bela Lugosi's Dead with Peter Murphy hanging upside down like a bat.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 12:10 PM | Reply

Nope. Amoral. Our species changes its morality at the drop of a banana. Whichever way the wind blows. Blessed one day, damned the next. Fine for some, but not for others. Look at the judiciary. The worst crime we commit is being too poor to afford the best legal defence money can buy. Morality is chit made up to assert control.

#11 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-26 01:57 PM | Reply

AI should learn to discriminate between conservatives and normal humans

#12 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-26 01:58 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

AI Models Describe Humans as a Bunch of Amoral Sheep

So do economists, except they call people "rational actors."

But it means the same thing -- It comes with the same behavioral expectations.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 02:11 PM | Reply

"Children are innocent, yeah
Teenagers fucked up in the head
Adults are even more fucked up
And elderlies are like children

Will there be another race
To come along and take over for us?
Maybe Martians could do
Better than we've done

We'll make great pets

My friend says we're like the dinosaurs
Only we are doing ourselves in
Much faster than they ever did

We'll make great pets" - Perry Farrell, Porno For Pyros

#14 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-26 03:29 PM | Reply

So AI is generalizing now. But yeah, I get it.

#15 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-26 05:24 PM | Reply

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