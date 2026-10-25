Gen Z Is Broke and Fed Up with Politics

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What stayed with her long after the turkey was cleared was the implication that her current efforts just weren't enough. She was trying to keep up with rent and the ordinary expenses of adulthood, and it was a struggle. She recently started carrying a credit-card balance for the first time, she says, after even modest costs began piling up. Filling her gas tank was $40. "I can not eat, or I can have credit card debt," she remembers thinking when older relatives questioned her balance.



Cornett and her partner have stayed in their Raleigh apartment even as the complex has grown less safe and cars have been broken into. They had moved in 2023 and were reluctant to do so again; other places now cost $200 or $300 more per month. Leaving would mean trading one worry for another bill they can't afford. ...