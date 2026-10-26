Court: Trump Had No Authority to Deploy National Guard in LA

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The panel affirmed a preliminary injunction against Trump's deployment of the National Guard in LA and rejected the administration's argument that there was a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the U.S. government.



"A determination that the conditions in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025, constituted a rebellion or danger of rebellion' does not reflect a colorable assessment within a range of honest judgment," U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Sung wrote.



There was no evidence of organization among bad actors -- just sporadic or impromptu violence, the Joe Biden appointee said, referring to last year's findings of the trial judge in San Francisco who issued a temporary restraining order against National Guard deployment. ...