Court: Trump Had No Authority to Deploy National Guard in LA

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Monday, October 26, 2026
The Ninth Circuit on Friday said President Donald Trump overstepped his authority in June of last year when he deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles as protests erupted against the unprecedented immigration crackdown in Southern California.
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