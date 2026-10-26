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Monday, October 26, 2026

Court: Trump Had No Authority to Deploy National Guard in LA

The Ninth Circuit on Friday said President Donald Trump overstepped his authority in June of last year when he deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles as protests erupted against the unprecedented immigration crackdown in Southern California.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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President Trump had no legal authority to take over California's National Guard and send its troops to Los Angeles last year to combat protesters of immigration raids, a federal appeals court said in a 2-1 ruling, with a deciding vote by a Trump appointee.

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-- San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle.com) 10:13 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In a split decision, the panel followed the U.S. Supreme Court's reasoning last year that the president lacked authority to federalize the National Guard in response to protests in Chicago.

The panel affirmed a preliminary injunction against Trump's deployment of the National Guard in LA and rejected the administration's argument that there was a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the U.S. government.

"A determination that the conditions in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025, constituted a rebellion or danger of rebellion' does not reflect a colorable assessment within a range of honest judgment," U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Sung wrote.

There was no evidence of organization among bad actors -- just sporadic or impromptu violence, the Joe Biden appointee said, referring to last year's findings of the trial judge in San Francisco who issued a temporary restraining order against National Guard deployment. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 02:13 PM | Reply

He has no authority period. Throw the fat rapist in prison.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-25 02:44 PM | Reply

-He has no authority period

Awe look, the failed abortion has an opinion...

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-26 11:03 AM | Reply

A large part of what Trump does is about intimidation.

#4 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-26 01:00 PM | Reply

Time to end all of the fake emergencies that Trumpy has declared.

This should be one of the first things that the new Congress does.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 01:36 PM | Reply

A large part of what Trump does is about intimidation.
#4 | Posted by Whatsleft

Can't be a strongman without using strongarm tactics!

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 01:38 PM | Reply

We still have an emergency declaration on the books from 1979.

A lot of the presidential abuse of power is coming from outdated and fake emergency declarations.

As of October 2026, 51 national emergencies are currently active under the National Emergencies Act, and 90 total national emergencies have been declared since the act was passed in 1976.

The oldest active national emergency is about 47 years old, having been declared on November 14, 1979, by President Jimmy Carter in response to the Iran hostage crisis (freezing Iranian government assets under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act). It has been renewed annually by every subsequent president.

Unfortunately any law passed by Congress will be subject to a veto. So figure the odds of any president signing off on it.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 01:41 PM | Reply

If we are really in 51 national emergencies we should at least all be aware of this and probably act like it and not even pretend things are normal. Because they are not. Apparently.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 01:43 PM | Reply

How nice that this court only took a year to conclude the obvious.

The legal system is fucked.

#9 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-26 02:00 PM | Reply

Um, the election is next week. There will be a lot of crazy stuff happening between now and, oh, a week after the election. All judges above those in drug or traffic court, should be sleeping in their offices, in anticipation of lawsuits coming hot and fast from the DOJ and GOP organs nationwide. The death eaters are coming for the election...

#10 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-26 02:14 PM | Reply

Court: Trump Had No Authority to Deploy National Guard in LA

While this decision is necessary and welcomed, it is to late. Trump could do the same thing in San Francisco and claim that the conditions are somehow different and therefore the current ruling does not apply! These district and appellate judges have got to understand that Trump considers their rulings to be irrelevant; Trump's DOJ is going to escalate them immediately to the SCOTUS. Their judgements have to be quick, fair, broad and limiting of the president's powers. Let SCOTUS sort it out because that's were it's headed.

#11 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-10-26 04:57 PM | Reply

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