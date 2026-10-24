1st Case of New World Screwworm in US Confirmed in Texas Elk: USDA

More from the article ...



Officials said hunters should watch for signs of infection, including visible maggots in wounds, foul-smelling injuries and animals that appear weak or distressed.



Other warning signs include open or enlarging wounds and infestations around an animal's nose, mouth, ears, eyes or ------- areas.



Officials urged anyone who notices suspicious signs of infestation to report them immediately.



The USDA in June confirmed the presence of a flesh-eating New World screwworm in a 3-week-old Texas calf.



New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in open wounds or body openings of warm-blooded animals, including livestock and, in rare cases, humans. Once hatched, the larvae feed on living tissue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



While the USDA says New World screwworm doesn't affect food safety, it can impact meat production. ...