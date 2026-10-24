1st Case of New World Screwworm in US Confirmed in Texas Elk: USDA

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Saturday, October 24, 2026
The first case of New World screwworm in wildlife in the United States has been found in an elk in Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.
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