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Saturday, October 24, 2026

1st Case of New World Screwworm in US Confirmed in Texas Elk: USDA

The first case of New World screwworm in wildlife in the United States has been found in an elk in Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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Officials confirm flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite found in US wildlife

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-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 10:50 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The detection prompted additional wildlife surveillance in the area by the USDA and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The Texas Animal Health Commission will also modify a previously established infested zone.

Officials said hunters should watch for signs of infection, including visible maggots in wounds, foul-smelling injuries and animals that appear weak or distressed.

Other warning signs include open or enlarging wounds and infestations around an animal's nose, mouth, ears, eyes or ------- areas.

Officials urged anyone who notices suspicious signs of infestation to report them immediately.

The USDA in June confirmed the presence of a flesh-eating New World screwworm in a 3-week-old Texas calf.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in open wounds or body openings of warm-blooded animals, including livestock and, in rare cases, humans. Once hatched, the larvae feed on living tissue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the USDA says New World screwworm doesn't affect food safety, it can impact meat production. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 07:28 PM | Reply

So the screwworm is now out in the wild in the US?

How long before our beef farmers are affected?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 08:51 PM | Reply

How long before our beef farmers are affected?
#2 | Posted by LampLighter

Ummmmmmm...

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 12:07 PM | Reply

How long before our beef farmers are affected?

Screwworms are apparently not poisonous and do not make the beef unsafe.

So now they can advertise "Extra protein and flavoring" for Texas beef!

AI Overview

No, New World screwworms are not poisonous to eat, and they do not make properly inspected meat or dairy products unsafe for human consumption.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-23 12:27 PM | Reply

Somebody wake up Rar ---- Jr, he's nodding off

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 09:29 PM | Reply

New World screwworm detected in calf in New Mexico
www.newsnationnow.com

... A new case of New World screwworm has been confirmed in the border county of Hidalgo, New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture said the screwworm was found in a calf and is the fifth active case in the state.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed a case of screwworm in a beef cow in Otero County, as well as two cases -- a horse and a cow -- last week in Grant County. The fifth active case was detected in September, also in Grant County.

State and federal officials say they continue to expand surveillance and fly-trapping around affected locations.

"Every confirmed case helps us better understand where New World screwworm may be present and where additional surveillance is needed," said State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Holeck with the New Mexico Livestock Board. "Producers are an essential part of that effort. Checking animals regularly and reporting suspicious wounds quickly can make a meaningful difference in identifying infestations before they spread." ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 01:33 PM | Reply

The real Texas screwworm is in the governor's mansion in Austin, he also resides in a wheelchair.

#7 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-24 06:49 PM | Reply

@#7

Politics aside, the screwworm invasion of Texas and new Mexico (and where else?) s not something to be taken lightly.

A screwworm infection of an animal can lead to the death of that animal.

Given the low levels of our beef herd, do we really want yet another means to reduce the level of the herd?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 07:35 PM | Reply

@2 ... How long before our beef farmers are affected? ...

Looks like a mere couple of days to me.

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 11:51 PM | Reply

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