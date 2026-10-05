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Monday, October 05, 2026

RFK Jr.'s Movement Is in Disarray

Tony Lyons, the leading organizer of the Make America Healthy Again movement, promised to raise $100 million to support Republicans this year. He's nowhere close.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

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-- Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) 6:48 AM Â· Oct 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement is turning on its leader.

Not RFK Jr.

Rather, Tony Lyons, the Kennedy friend and book publisher who is the president of a web of MAHA nonprofits and political groups.

Supporters of Kennedy's message, that food and pharma companies have conspired with bureaucrats to poison Americans for profit, say Lyons is selling out to business interests who want Kennedy's ear now that he's President Donald Trump's health secretary. Ignoring the grassroots could cost Republicans running in the midterm elections who need it energized, they say.

The latest evidence: fundraising reports from Lyons' MAHA Political Action Committee that show fewer than 20 donors this year, totaling $1 million, far short of the $100 million Lyons promised to raise to help Republicans allied with Kennedy in this year's elections.

Many of its donors are companies that have interests before the Health Department, POLITICO found. The PAC has spent less than $800,000 to support candidates this year. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 01:42 PM | Reply

It's in disarray because it never made sense, and because the person leading it is a nasty goof.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-04 01:50 PM | Reply

Pennsylvania hits 977 measles cases, while numbers of MMR doses increase

www.yahoo.com

Polio Bob is a menace.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 02:14 PM | Reply

I would imagine a life-long heroin addict would have trouble with his "movements"

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 02:16 PM | Reply

"Disarray"

LOL!!!

That's a charitable assessment...

#5 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-04 04:28 PM | Reply

General Disarray. New Chief of Staff.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 05:16 PM | Reply

#2 it doesn't help that it's also based entirely on distorting a few key true facts to run in whatever conspiratorial direction a particular grifter wants to go.

When a "movement" is based on competing I only said this s*^% to sell my worthless supplements' "ideas, disarray is the only outcome possible.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-05 04:31 AM | Reply

In the past century the Rockefeller Family spent millions to eradicate diseases such as hookworm and yellow fever in the US and elsewhere. After Heroin Bob's efforts are stopped in 2029, it will take a similar monetary effort to re-assemble the level of healthcare necessary to make this country what it once was--a place where many common illnesses and diseases were not present...

#8 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-05 08:53 AM | Reply

Maybe because he was lying all along.

Let's see what polio bob has accomplished:

Fired departments that tracked food safety.
Fired departments that tracked and prevented insect infestations.
Fired departments that worked on disease outbreaks.
Removed restrictions on monsantos roundup poisoning food crops.
Removed restrictions on soil, water, and air pollution.
Removed restrictions on pfas and forever chemicals.

He has always been a scammer and the people see it.

He is nothing more than a snake oil salesman saying one thing and then allowing big business to poison the public.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-05 09:05 AM | Reply

Toss in the cuts in Medicaid, Medicare and ACA that is coming in 2027 and it is clear that public health is the last thing this administration is concerned with.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-05 09:06 AM | Reply

The US where doing ANYTHING for hte public good is considered radical communism

#11 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-05 09:10 AM | Reply

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