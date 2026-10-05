RFK Jr.'s Movement Is in Disarray

More from the article ...



Not RFK Jr.



Rather, Tony Lyons, the Kennedy friend and book publisher who is the president of a web of MAHA nonprofits and political groups.



Supporters of Kennedy's message, that food and pharma companies have conspired with bureaucrats to poison Americans for profit, say Lyons is selling out to business interests who want Kennedy's ear now that he's President Donald Trump's health secretary. Ignoring the grassroots could cost Republicans running in the midterm elections who need it energized, they say.



The latest evidence: fundraising reports from Lyons' MAHA Political Action Committee that show fewer than 20 donors this year, totaling $1 million, far short of the $100 million Lyons promised to raise to help Republicans allied with Kennedy in this year's elections.



Many of its donors are companies that have interests before the Health Department, POLITICO found. The PAC has spent less than $800,000 to support candidates this year. ...