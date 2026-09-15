Amazon Workers on Food Stamps Despite Its Record Revenue

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In other words: Corporations are raking in cash, but American workers are reaping less and less of the rewards.



The consequences associated with shrinking labor shares are now becoming tangible.



A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that across the 11 states sampled, Amazon, the country's largest company by revenue, has 12,346 workers on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and 11,338 relying on Medicaid.



That was nearly triple the number of Amazon employees in need of federal assistance compared to 2020, when GAO conducted a similar report.



During that same period, Amazon saw an increase in annual profits from $11.6 billion to $77.7 billion. Amazon's 2025 revenue soared 12% year over year, from $638 billion to a record $717 billion. ...