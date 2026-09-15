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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Amazon Workers on Food Stamps Despite Its Record Revenue

The U.S. workforce has just made the type of history it likely wishes it didn't. Working Americans are taking home the smallest percentage of economic output, 52.8%, since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the metric in 1947.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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"These are families that are really barely able to make ends meet, and yet they are working, and they are working a lot."

[image or embed]

-- Futurism (@futurism.com) 12:45 AM Â· Sep 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... But as the share of wealth workers take home through wages"called labor share"is shrinking, corporate profits have exploded, with the S&P 500 index gaining 600% since the beginning of the century, while wages have increased just 12.5% over the same period, adjusted for inflation.

In other words: Corporations are raking in cash, but American workers are reaping less and less of the rewards.

The consequences associated with shrinking labor shares are now becoming tangible.

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that across the 11 states sampled, Amazon, the country's largest company by revenue, has 12,346 workers on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and 11,338 relying on Medicaid.

That was nearly triple the number of Amazon employees in need of federal assistance compared to 2020, when GAO conducted a similar report.

During that same period, Amazon saw an increase in annual profits from $11.6 billion to $77.7 billion. Amazon's 2025 revenue soared 12% year over year, from $638 billion to a record $717 billion. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 12:32 PM | Reply

Yeah but billionaires...

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 04:35 PM | Reply

You don't become a billionaire by paying your employees.

Ask the Walton family.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-15 04:39 PM | Reply

Hey, those rockets to nowhere don't fly for free. Someone has GOT to pay ...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-15 08:57 PM | Reply

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