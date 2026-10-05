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Monday, October 05, 2026

Germany Risks Being Drawn Into 'violent conflict' with Russia

The head of Germany's foreign intelligence agency also cautioned that NATO countries must beware of Moscow's "little green men."

Posted by LampLighter at 06:32 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/05

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A new week and another intelligence warning on Russia's escalation. This time from Germany My latest ...

[image or embed]

-- Olga Lautman ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@olgalautman.bsky.social) 5:11 PM Â· Oct 5, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Germany's foreign intelligence chief warned Monday of the rising risk of a direct clash with Russia as the Kremlin escalates its "shadow war" on Berlin and hits Ukraine with increasing brutality.

"Germany is in danger of being drawn into a violent conflict with Russia," Martin Jäger, the head of the German's foreign intelligence agency, or BND, told parliamentarians, citing what he called Russia's attempted attack on a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig Airport in August as an example. "Germany has become a major obstacle to Russia's hegemonic power projection in Europe and, as a result, a primary target of Russian actions."

Jäger also warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is entering its most dangerous phase yet as President Vladimir Putin faces growing domestic pressure to show military progress with the war entering its fifth winter.

"Russia is determined to bring Ukraine to its knees this coming winter," Jäger said. "We must expect Russian attacks of a severity and brutality that we have not yet seen on this scale. The war in Ukraine is entering a new and extremely dangerous phase." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 01:17 PM | Reply

Remember Obama's 'the eighties called' comment? That aged badly.

#2 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-05 06:46 PM | Reply


Remember Obama's 'the eighties called' comment? That aged badly.

#2 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

idk Germany is collapsing, it needs to strike fear in its youth so it joins the military, it needs to divert attention from its collapsing demographic, manufacturing and political power.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-05 07:02 PM | Reply

@#2 ... Remember Obama's 'the eighties called' comment? ...

This?

Obama: The '80s called, they want their foreign policy back (2012)
www.salon.com

... In an exchange about al-Qaida during the debate, Obama attacked Romney for calling Russia "without question, our No. 1 geopolitical foe" earlier this year.

"Gov. Romney, I'm glad you recognize al-Qaida is a threat, because a few months ago when you were asked what is the biggest geopolitical group facing America, you said Russia, not al-Qaida," Obama said. "You said Russia. And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back. Because the Cold War has been over for 20 years. But Governor, when it comes to our foreign policy, you seem to want to import the foreign policies of the 1980s, just like the social policy of the 1950s, and the economic policies of the 1920s." ...



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 07:17 PM | Reply

Repeating the same talking points in multiple threads, eh?

Is that what you're paid for in your troll farm?

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-05 07:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

That was for onelumpofs*&^'s #3.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-05 07:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Another view ...

Germany at risk of 'violent conflict' with Russia -- intelligence chief
p.dw.com

... Germany is facing a growing risk of a violent confrontation with Russia as Moscow continues a campaign of hybrid warfare with other countries in Europe, the head of Germany's BND foreign intelligence service warned on Monday.

Speaking before the Bundestag at the annual public hearing of intelligence chiefs, Martin Jger said: "The confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension."

"Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia " the attempted attack in Leipzig is just one example," he said. ...



#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 07:22 PM | Reply

@#7

imo, not just Germany, but also the former SSR states in Europe.

Is Pres Putin trying to slowly raise the level of his attacks against Europe to see how much NATO will ~tolerate~ before it responds?


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 07:25 PM | Reply

Russia is on the brink of having to do another 300,000 conscript mobilization after being encircled at Lyman.

In Hormuz, Iran is shooting 30 drones and 10 anti-ship missiles a day and... oil exports continue to climb.

In Yemen, the Southern Giants and Saudi mercenaries recaptured the Bab al-Mandeb Strait 13 hours ago.

Not exactly going well for Russia and their surrogates.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-05 07:43 PM | Reply

Mecca defense alliance activated. 40,000 Pakistani troops deployed to Saudi Arabia, Turkish battalions are enroute, and Egypt has mobilized their troops and leaders are meeting with parliament for a deployment to Yemen. Egyptians aren't going to let a bunch of Houthi mess with their money like that.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-05 07:47 PM | Reply

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