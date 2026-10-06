Thune Says 'no Clear Path Forward' for Clock-change Bill

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"The president feels strongly on it like he does a lot of issues," he said. "It's something we're having conversations about but there's no clear path forward or consensus on it yet."



While Trump singled out Cotton for scrutiny, Thune made clear the opposition to the permanent daylight saving time proposal -- which would lead to very late winter sunrises in some parts of the country -- ran deeper than one senator.



Cotton has publicly voiced opposition to the proposal for year, citing, among other things, the fact that children in his state would be going to school in the dark for part of the year.



Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) voiced similar objections Monday to reporters in the Capitol, saying he was mindful of "safety concerns in the more northern and rural states where children get on the school bus in very early hours." ...