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Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Thune Says 'no Clear Path Forward' for Clock-change Bill

The GOP leader spoke as President Donald Trump reups his demand for permanent daylight saving time.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/06

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Trump doxes GOP Sen Tom Cotton by sharing his cell phone number online over ... Daylight Savings Time. Trump says golfers want more daylight for later tee times. This is the leader of the free world, ladies and gentlemen. apnews.com/article/trum ...

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-- Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) 2:15 PM Â· Oct 4, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Thune (R-S.D.) addressed the matter in a Monday interview after Trump used his Truth Social account multiple times over the weekend to rail against the legislation, known as the Sunshine Protection Act -- going so far as to post the personal cellphone number of one of its GOP opponents, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

"The president feels strongly on it like he does a lot of issues," he said. "It's something we're having conversations about but there's no clear path forward or consensus on it yet."

While Trump singled out Cotton for scrutiny, Thune made clear the opposition to the permanent daylight saving time proposal -- which would lead to very late winter sunrises in some parts of the country -- ran deeper than one senator.

Cotton has publicly voiced opposition to the proposal for year, citing, among other things, the fact that children in his state would be going to school in the dark for part of the year.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) voiced similar objections Monday to reporters in the Capitol, saying he was mindful of "safety concerns in the more northern and rural states where children get on the school bus in very early hours." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 12:27 AM | Reply

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