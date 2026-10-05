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Monday, October 05, 2026

Florida Woman Wrongfully Jailed in Flock Camera Debacle

We previously covered the absolute disaster of an investigation that led to a 23-year-old Florida woman spending 13 days in a maximum-security jail over a fatal hit-and-run she had absolutely nothing to do with.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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Lindsey Isaacs was falsely arrested and imprisoned after authorities used Flock's system to pull over the wrong person in a hit-and-run that killed three people. @jasonkoebler.bsky.social spoke to Lindsey and her lawyer about the ordeal. Watch now: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xc_6 ...

[image or embed]

-- 404 Media (@404media.co) 8:41 AM Â· Sep 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... On Wednesday, Lindsey Isaacs sat before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism to testify about the real-world human cost of law enforcement blindly trusting -- and allegedly manipulating -- Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) like Flock Safety.

"I came here today because I want you to understand that surveillance technology does not exist in a vacuum," Isaacs powerfully told the Senate panel. "Information collected by technology can become part of an investigation that affects a real human being".
86 Hours Behind a Locked Door

To briefly recap the absurdity of the original case: In October 2025, a triple-fatal hit-and-run occurred on Interstate 4 near DeBary, Florida. Multiple 911 callers accurately reported the suspect vehicle was a maroon Dodge Durango with a partial plate of "458".

Instead of looking for that vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) investigators queried the local Flock camera network and found Isaacs driving her black Dodge Durango with a completely different license plate about three miles away.

Troopers impounded her pristine, undamaged vehicle and allegedly fabricated reports of "collision damage" to secure an arrest warrant. Facing eight felony charges"including three counts of vehicular homicide"Isaacs was facing life in prison.

During her emotional Senate testimony, she detailed the absolute psychological torture of her wrongful imprisonment. Because of the severity of the bogus charges, she was immediately thrown into solitary confinement.

"I was placed in a blue suicide prevention dress with a broken Velcro on the left side that left me exposed. The cell door was shut, and it was not opened for approximately 86 hours," she testified. "At my lowest point, I didn't want to be alive".

With her mugshot plastered across local news and other inmates harassing her for supposedly killing three people, Isaacs clung to the only item she had: a Bible gifted by another inmate. "I read that Bible every day ... slept with it as my pillow. I even took it into the shower because I almost had nothing else, and I was afraid someone would take it".
Suing the Troopers, Not the Tech

After 13 days in jail, Isaacs was finally granted bond when her defense attorney presented photographs of her impounded Durango to the court, proving it had zero damage. The state officially dropped the charges the following month, and on that exact same day, they finally arrested the actual suspect -- Alisa Lee Montalvo -- who, predictably, drove a damaged red Durango missing its airbags. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 08:27 PM | Reply

The Security State is Hard Werk!

Ax' China... and expect to be like them soon; a billions of cameras and a hearty, "Hand over your DNA, ma'm!".

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-05 08:29 PM | Reply

@#2 ... and expect to be like them soon; a billions of cameras and a hearty, "Hand over your DNA, ma'm!". ...

And also, "Take this AI brain scan" ...

drudge.com


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 08:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Interesting ...

Flock Safety Patent Reveals Facial Recognition and People-Tracking Capabilities
usajournal.news

... A U.S. patent granted to Flock Safety in 2022 describes surveillance capabilities far beyond license plate reading, including facial recognition, race identification, and pedestrian tracking, contradicting the company's own public statements. ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 08:47 PM | Reply

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