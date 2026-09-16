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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

New Photos Show Widespread Iranian Damage at U.S. Positions

New photos obtained exclusively by CBS News reveal for the first time the widespread damage and destruction of buildings and vehicles at multiple U.S. positions across the Middle East, as a result of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

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"Major damage to our bases that hasn't been communicated to the American public": US positions across the Middle East have been severely damaged by Iranian missiles: report https://bit.ly/4xqOVuw

[image or embed]

-- WPMI NBC 15 (@mynbc15.bsky.social) 3:15 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The images were sent to CBS News by active service members on condition of anonymity because of rigid media restrictions within the military.

"This is major damage to our bases that hasn't been communicated to the American public," one deployed service member told CBS News. "We're standing there with our eyes closed getting punched in the face."

One photo, taken at Prince Sultan Air Force Base in Saudi Arabia, shows a direct hit on the back half of a Boeing E-3 Sentry four-engine aircraft, its tail severed from the charred fuselage that also supported a rotating radar that is essential for collecting midair intelligence. ...

Other photos taken from the base show hollowed-out buildings and barracks whose shells ironically stand next to unaffected cement "T-wall" structures, which were once regarded as critical fortifications against grenade and mortar attacks but proved critically ineffective against an aerial assault. ...

"These are not 'squirters' getting through," the service member added, referencing language used by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the deadly March 1 attack on Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait that killed six U.S. troops. "We're not defending these bases. We're just watching them get destroyed." ...



[photos in the article]


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 12:41 PM | Reply

The pickled Secretary of War does a lousy job of protecting American military bases.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-16 01:28 PM | Reply

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-16 06:08 PM | Reply

"The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment."

They were too busy going over Hegseth and Trump's Iran invasion plans.

#4 | Posted by Pumpkinhead at 2026-09-16 06:27 PM | Reply

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