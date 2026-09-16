New Photos Show Widespread Iranian Damage at U.S. Positions

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026
New photos obtained exclusively by CBS News reveal for the first time the widespread damage and destruction of buildings and vehicles at multiple U.S. positions across the Middle East, as a result of Iranian missile and drone attacks.
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