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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Surprising Reason California Survived Record Heat without Blackouts

Over the last few years, California has quietly but dramatically increased the resiliency of its electrical grid through a significant expansion in battery energy storage. These batteries hold onto solar energy captured during the day, so it can be sent to the grid as demand peaks ...

Posted by lamplighter at 05:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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For the record, batteries increase grid reliability. And go great with solar and wind power. www.eastbaytimes.com/2026/09/11/c ...

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-- Berkeley Climate Equity Action (@climateequity.bsky.social) 10:14 PM Â· Sep 12, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Over the last few years, California has quietly but dramatically increased the resiliency of its electrical grid through a significant expansion in battery energy storage.

These batteries hold onto solar energy captured during the day, so it can be sent to the grid as demand peaks in the evening and morning, when most people are at home running air conditioners and other appliances. ...

According to Ackemann, the system seeks to add another 20,000 to 25,000 megawatts of battery storage capacity by 2045 -- the same year it has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality. That means the state would remove as many carbon emissions from the atmosphere as it emits.

Hitting that goal will require increasing the supply of renewable energy and transitioning away from the use of natural gas, which supplies roughly a third of the state's electricity.

In recent years, California has steadily grown the share of electrical power generated by renewable sources -- such as solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower -- which bolstered the resiliency of the grid by increasing the overall amount of energy available. An uptick in people installing rooftop solar panels has provided an additional power boost, Ackemann said.

In May, California became the first known large-scale power system in the world to have relied on more than 50% solar power for an entire month. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 02:02 PM | Reply

California became the first known large-scale power system in the world to have relied on more than 50% solar power for an entire month.

That's gonna piss Trump and MAGA off.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-15 03:41 PM | Reply

He'll make solar illegal and confiscate all the panels.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 05:37 PM | Reply


Over the last few years, California has quietly but dramatically increased the resiliency of its electrical grid through a significant expansion in battery energy storage.

Remains to be seen, power companies charge an arm and a leg between 5-9pm.

Also it really hasn't been that hot for two summers now.

Even Sacramento has been much cooler.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-15 05:46 PM | Reply

California became the first known large-scale power system in the world to have relied on more than 50% solar power for an entire month.

Then why are power bills so outrageous? I was told by SpeaksLikeANut that it was FREE.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-15 05:48 PM | Reply

California became the first known large-scale power system in the world to have relied on more than 50% solar power for an entire month.

So researching this .....

50% is due to the following ....

1. Huge surge (2x) in imported electricity because it was so cheap, so almost 60% imported energy this year.
2. Cutback on in State natural gas generation.
3. 50% is only in State generation, which CA has been cutting back for decades, but importing their energy from around the country.

Its possible that CA actually polluted more this year than previous years, but Clownshack loves him some propaganda.

Propaganda Clownshack ... thats all you eat.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-15 05:58 PM | Reply


More from the article ...

... Californians just made it through the hottest August on record without having to endure any rolling power outages.

And, as the Southland continues to sweat its way through record-setting heat and humidity this week, there have been no widespread calls to reduce energy.

In fact, the state has not issued a Flex Alert since 2022, and it has not implemented rotating outages since 2020. ...


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 06:03 PM | Reply

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