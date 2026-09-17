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Thursday, September 17, 2026

How Cops Are Treating Mass Surveillance as a Joke

Here's a riddle: Why did a Goshen Police Department officer search 6,474 automated license plate reader (ALPR) networks, representing data from 82,413 cameras, on May 7, 2025? If your answer is "I don't know," it turns out you're 100% correct. The officer left the letters "idk" in the search field where cops are supposed to document the reason for the search.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:32 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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The High Crime Of "LMAO": How Cops Are Treating Flock Mass Surveillance As A Joke Here's a riddle: Why did a Goshen Police Department officer search 6,474 automated license plate ... https://www.techdirt.com/2026/09/15/the-high-crime-of-lmao-how-cops-are-treating-flock-mass-surveillance-as-a-joke/

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-- Techdirt (@techdirt.com) 6:20 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... When law enforcement and tech salespeople pitch ALPRs to city councils, they stick to a familiar script. They trumpet the technology, which is often provided by private companies like Flock Safety, Motorola Solutions, or Axon, as an essential tool for solving high-stakes crimes, such as car jacking, kidnapping, or murder.

But when you strip away the carefully curated talking points, the data continues to reveal a different (and frankly, ridiculous) story. An EFF analysis of ALPR search logs from Flock Safety systems shows that officers across the country are spying on drivers for completely nonsensical "reasons."

Police are routinely searching the Flock database without providing any legitimate justification, making a mockery of our civil liberties by logging reasons like "LOL" (short for "laugh out loud"), "LMAO" (short for "laughing my ass off"), "sexy," and "idk" (short for "I don't know") to access sensitive ALPR location data.

And in some cases, officers are just mashing keyboard buttons rather than articulating the nature of their searches.

Flock Safety claims it has improved its system by requiring officers to select from a dropdown list of crimes before running a search -- but that only makes it easier for officers to hide improper searches behind the veneer of uniformity.

The system does not require proof that the dropdown reason actually matches the true purpose of the search.

With no warrant requirements, limited guardrails, and deficient audit processes, ALPR databases have fostered a culture of unrestricted access to everyone's location information. This culture of abuse has allowed police to treat a mass surveillance network like their own personal search engine, permitting the tracking of the movements of everyday citizens for low-level complaints, personal whims, and sometimes, seemingly, for the lols. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 04:30 PM | Reply

Cops get to treat anything they want to like a joke when they know nobody's watching. Seems like one of the perks of the job.

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-16 09:59 PM | Reply

As usual, it's a joke until it effects them.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-16 11:12 PM | Reply

Because the nature of the job has become one that attracts the sorts of people who shouldn't have a badge and a gun.

You really think these people are at all concerned about anyone else's rights so long as they know they'll never suffer a single consequence?

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:54 AM | Reply

ACAB

#5 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-17 10:54 AM | Reply

Related ...

Hackers reveal how Flock cameras really track cars and people
arstechnica.com

... One hacked camera captured 1.6 million images and could detect people as well as cars.

Hackers ripped down a Flock camera above a roadway, made a near-complete copy of the data stored inside it, and shared the files with 404 Media and WIRED, revealing in new detail how exactly Flock Safety's cameras track the movements of both vehicles and people. The hackers say they are also publishing details on how they managed to obtain the software, in the hopes that other people may copy them.

The breach provides an unprecedented look inside a system that Flock has described as protected by on-device encryption. The hackers were able to copy the camera's storage and recover an encryption key stored on the device, which unlocked videos of thousands of vehicle detections. The hackers shared the material with 404 Media and the transparency nonprofit Distributed Denial of Secrets, which shared the data with WIRED. 404 Media and WIRED then analyzed those files as part of a joint investigation. ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 11:56 AM | Reply

Related ...

'Always Watching': Flock cameras draw Senate scrutiny
www.politico.com

... A Senate Judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing on Flock Safety's network of automated license plate readers that's drawn privacy concerns over its ability to track people, and the potential to be misused by police. ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 02:05 PM | Reply

Cops walk away from their service firearms more often than we know. They cannot operate their body cameras, despite training and orders about the equipment. No one should expect them to use Flock data for its intended purpose, or to protect that data ...

#8 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-17 06:29 PM | Reply

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