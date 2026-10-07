Woman Shot Five Times by Immigration Agent Sues Federal Government

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Martinez said she wants to spread awareness through the charges against the federal government, which include negligence, battery, assault, false arrest, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.



"What's happening is not normal," she said Monday during a news conference. "We shouldn't sit here and normalize what's happening. And I'm not gonna sit here."



The incident took place Oct. 4, 2025, in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood during Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Operation Midway Blitz. While the Department of Homeland Security accused Martinez of being the aggressor, she said that it was Exum who rammed her vehicle with his and then shot her without provocation. ...