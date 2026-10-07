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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Woman Shot Five Times by Immigration Agent Sues Federal Government

A Chicago teacher who was shot five times by an immigration agent last year is suing the federal government for damages.

Posted by lamplighter at 04:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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The woman who survived five gunshots from a Border Patrol agent in Chicago, only to be criminally charged and then cleared, now wants a judge's permission to share records showing how the feds respond when agents use deadly force. chicago.suntimes.com/immigration/ ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 8:09 AM Â· Jan 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... However, federal prosecutors later dropped those charges with prejudice, meaning the case against Martinez is permanently closed. An Illinois Accountability Commission later found that Exum had no justification in shooting her.

Martinez said she wants to spread awareness through the charges against the federal government, which include negligence, battery, assault, false arrest, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

"What's happening is not normal," she said Monday during a news conference. "We shouldn't sit here and normalize what's happening. And I'm not gonna sit here."

The incident took place Oct. 4, 2025, in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood during Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Operation Midway Blitz. While the Department of Homeland Security accused Martinez of being the aggressor, she said that it was Exum who rammed her vehicle with his and then shot her without provocation. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 02:30 PM | Reply

Dismantle ICE. The entire organization has to go. They are corrupt and criminal from bottom to top.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-06 11:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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