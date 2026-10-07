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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Sen Murphy: Pentagon Denied Him Access to US Base in Qatar

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said the US Department of Defense denied him access to a key US military base in Qatar ...

Posted by lamplighter at 11:30 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/06

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US Senator Murphy says Pentagon denied him access to US base in Qatar reut.rs/4hP5HOp

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 9:45 AM Â· Oct 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Al Udeid Air Base is the largest US base in the region and has repeatedly been attacked by Iran during the war launched by the US and Israel in February.

"This trip confirmed for me that there is an active, unprecedented, unconstitutional effort underway to hide the costs of this war and the implications of this war from Congress and the American people," Murphy told a small group of journalists in Riyadh, the second stop on his trip.

He also said that the Pentagon refused to set up a briefing for him on the war while he was in the region.

"I've never encountered anything like this in my time in the Senate and it's part of a deliberate campaign of obfuscation that my Republican colleagues in Congress should demand an end to," he said.

Murphy made clear, however, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had facilitated his visit, including arranging meetings with diplomats, a stance he contrasted with that of the Pentagon. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 03:13 PM | Reply

The regime desperately wants to tamp down stories of damaged bases, but it sure seems the Iranians knew what they were up to. The Americanos, not so much. And that would definitely be a leadership-at-the-top (or lack of same) problem.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-06 03:26 PM | Reply

Hey, Dimocrat! It's 'Department of WAR!' Of course we're not letting you in! And don't get me started on the fatties we're getting rid of from the ranks of generals. Or the beard-o wierdo trans losers in the ranks. And every officer's club will now be open 24/7/365, 'cause that's how we roll!
--Drinky Pete, definitely not drunk at 10am

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-07 12:17 PM | Reply

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