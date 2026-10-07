Sen Murphy: Pentagon Denied Him Access to US Base in Qatar

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"This trip confirmed for me that there is an active, unprecedented, unconstitutional effort underway to hide the costs of this war and the implications of this war from Congress and the American people," Murphy told a small group of journalists in Riyadh, the second stop on his trip.



He also said that the Pentagon refused to set up a briefing for him on the war while he was in the region.



"I've never encountered anything like this in my time in the Senate and it's part of a deliberate campaign of obfuscation that my Republican colleagues in Congress should demand an end to," he said.



Murphy made clear, however, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had facilitated his visit, including arranging meetings with diplomats, a stance he contrasted with that of the Pentagon. ...