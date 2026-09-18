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Friday, September 18, 2026

This Developer Created an App to Detect Nearby Meta Glasses

The app, which Szydlowski calls "Zuckoff," a tawdry portmanteau, has garnered 5,000 users since its launch on Apple's App Store last month.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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How it works Each Bluetooth device transmits a unique identifier and a manufacturer identifier.

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-- Digital Brain (@yourdigitalbrain.bsky.social) 9:15 AM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... On the app, the main scanning screen gives users the likely proximity of nearby smart glasses. A "Zuckoff Pro" version allows users to run the app and get notifications for nearby recording smart glasses when the app isn't open.

It comes at a time many regard as an inflection point for Meta's AI smart glasses, as antipathy toward the surreptitious use of the tech grows, and the company embarks on a PR blitz to assuage those who fear for their privacy. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 04:00 PM | Reply

non-paywall version ...

dnyuz.com

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 04:01 PM | Reply

This is great! I need new targets ...
-Sgt. Donny Donowitz, aka The Bear Jew

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-18 06:46 PM | Reply

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