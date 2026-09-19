1,400 New Words, Definitions Added to Merriam-Webster.com

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- - - Looksmaxxing: the practice of taking one or more sometimes extreme or dangerous measures intended to increase one's physical attractiveness



- - - Parasocial: relating to or involving a one-sided emotional connection with someone (especially a celebrity or fictional character) whom one does not know personally



- - - Rickroll: to trick (someone) into hearing the song "Never Gonna Give You Up" by English singer Rick Astley



"Among the new entries, social media culture provides the well-defined looksmaxxing, the unrequited parasocial, the ever-dangerous Rickroll (that link is harmless, we promise), and for some investors the potentially more dangerous meme coin. Congratulations to promposal for getting picked, and to letterboxing for a new digital sense to go with its 19th-century pastime," according to the statement.



Other additions include cultural phenomena:



- - - Cuffing season: a time of the year when people who are not married or in a relationship begin looking for a short-term romantic partner to spend the colder months of the year with



- - - Yacht rock: a style of soft rock music originating in the 1970s and 1980s



- - - Crashout: A: a mental or emotional breakdown, B: an emotional outburst or tantrum



- - - Sunday scaries: feelings of anxiety or sadness that arise on Sunday from the knowledge that the weekend is almost over



- - - Copium: avoidance, denial, or minimization (as of a bad situation, problem, outcome, etc.) imagined as a narcotic



- - - Mandela Effect: the experience of many people having the same false memory (coined by researcher Fiona Broome, who remembered the prison death of former South African President Nelson Mandela, though that didn't happen.)



In 2025, Merriam-Webster named "slop" its word of the year. ...