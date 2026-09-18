FL Republican's Campaign Ad Criticizes Trump on Immigration

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"Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far," she told Trump in a straight-to-camera video that is airing on television in the Miami market, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.



The criticism from Salazar, who represents a red-leaning district based in Miami-Dade County, comes with Republicans increasingly worried that concerns over the economy and the president's immigration crackdown will roll back gains the party made with Hispanic voters in the general election two years ago. ...