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Friday, September 18, 2026

FL Republican's Campaign Ad Criticizes Trump on Immigration

"Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far," Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said in a campaign video.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:30 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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NEW: GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is publicly breaking with Trump over his immigration crackdown just weeks before the midterms. "The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today."

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 12:36 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) forcefully pushed back against President Donald Trump's deportation agenda in a campaign ad released on Thursday, a rare rebuke of the White House's aggressive immigration policy from inside the Republican Party.

"Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far," she told Trump in a straight-to-camera video that is airing on television in the Miami market, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The criticism from Salazar, who represents a red-leaning district based in Miami-Dade County, comes with Republicans increasingly worried that concerns over the economy and the president's immigration crackdown will roll back gains the party made with Hispanic voters in the general election two years ago. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 03:19 PM | Reply

She's a total hypocrite, silent until the issue threatened her reelection chances in a heavily Hispanic district.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-17 04:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Another socialist fighter with her hand out. Her family got out of Cuba, but now wants to block others from these shore. She can go back to the weekend weather desk at Telemundo...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-18 07:45 AM | Reply

She sees her poll numbers slipping.

She will go right back to being an accomplice of ICE on 11/4/26

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 07:54 AM | Reply

-She's a total hypocrite, silent until the issue threatened her reelection chances in a heavily Hispanic district.

A member of the US House of Representatives is a........hypocrite? LOL

She's the incumbent.....what can the other candidate hit her with on this issue?

Big shocker here.......an incumbent congresswoman is running away from a policy pushed by the president in her own party.

So.....a republican says something you agree with and it pisses you off?

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 08:46 AM | Reply

a republican says something you agree with and it pisses you off?

#5 | Posted by eberly at

Lack of authenticity pisses real people off.

She's still imitating Trump: Say whatever you need to in the moment to get by.

She's still MAGA: Say whatever you need to in order to get by.

If we are to survive, much less prosper, we need to extinguish this.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-18 08:58 AM | Reply

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