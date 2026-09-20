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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Iran War Causes Global Pain at the Pump

"The Iran war is driving fuel prices higher worldwide, leading to angry protests around the globe and straining the economies of countries that have nothing to do with the war," Axios reports.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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Macron says France will convene G7 energy summit as fuel prices soar

[image or embed]

-- Le Monde in English (@english.lemonde.fr) 9:26 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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Diesel prices reach record territory, creating ripple effects throughout the economy

www.npr.org

Nice work, stinky.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-19 01:30 PM | Reply

Mediocrity

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-19 05:22 PM | Reply

Chuck Grassley begs orange chomo to take 1970s-era emergency action as oil prices skyrocket

www.rawstory.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-20 01:33 PM | Reply

Its only going to get worse

far far far worse

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-20 04:58 PM | Reply

Apparently SA said it ain't shipping oil to European refineries for September and October

Going to get worse

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-20 05:00 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Its only going to get worse ...

Well, now with the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia, and Turkey saying that the Mecca defense agreement is in effect...

Yeah, Pres Trump's Middle East Fiasco has the distinct possibility of getting worse.

Has he found that exit ramp yet?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 06:44 PM | Reply

Iran has Caused Global Pain for over 47 years

#7 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-09-20 06:47 PM | Reply

MAGA TRUCKERS: "There's no reason for this ... My truck's gonna sit there and rot until this idiot is out of office ... I never thought I'd say this but I miss Biden ... we're dying out here and they don't give a shit ... "

bsky.app

The bloated orange child rapist screwed the pooch like one of Bugsy Patel's FBI agents.

#8 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-20 08:27 PM | Reply

@#7 ... Iran has Caused Global Pain for over 47 years ...

Please define "global pain."

Before Pres Trump's whimsical war against Iran, the Strait of Hormuz was wide open to any and all shipping.

Now there is a global energy crisis because of Pres Trump.

So, please explain how Iran has been causing global pain for over 47 years.

thx.

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 08:32 PM | Reply

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