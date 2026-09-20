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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Trump Revives Racially Offensive Campaign Ad

"Willie Horton was a bad guy, really bad guy," Trump said ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

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Trump's 'Willie Horton' Moment Featured a Story White Nationalists Are Obsessed With talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trumps- ...

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-- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 9:40 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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... to reference one of the most controversial campaign advertisements that relied heavily on racist tropes. ...

Not the first time Pres Trump has tried to appeal to the racists in the Republican party.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 12:01 PM | Reply

Without racism there is no MAGA. Racism is the core value; the inspirational light. How they think they will get into Heaven.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 08:35 AM | Reply

AI Overview The core facts presented in the Willie Horton campaign were true, but the ads were criticized for omitting critical context and using racially charged imagery to mislead voters about the broader reality of the policy
The crime: William Horton (a convicted murderer) was indeed granted a weekend furlough from a Massachusetts prison while Michael Dukakis was governor.The offense: While on that furlough in 1987, Horton fled to Maryland, where he brutally assaulted a man and raped his fiance. These facts formed the factual basis of the political attack.

Just because the dems hated it did not change the facts.

#3 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-19 10:12 AM | Reply

---- off you ------- retarded imbecile

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-19 09:25 PM | Reply

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