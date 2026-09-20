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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Team Trump Spent $7 Billion Paying Staff Not to Work

A new government report showing that the administration spent $7 billion paying staff not to work as it pushed its buyouts ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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Wile E Coyote, Super Genius

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-20 11:40 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

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