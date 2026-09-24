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Thursday, September 24, 2026

OpenAI Agent Hacked Australian Government

During internal testing, an OpenAI agent committed the first known hack of a governmental computer.

Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 01:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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johnny_hotsauce

Joined 2006/04/02
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Australia says OpenAI agent hacked Medicare portal https://aje.news/tfx5n4

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 11:00 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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In the recent days we have learned that AI has hacked a governmental system, nearly resulted in the US military seizing a Chinese vessel, and is leaving instructions for future iterations of AI models to create false data and mislead human operators.

This is how a lot of science fiction starts.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-24 01:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1

Something else we learned ...

Security firm finds naming AI agents after Seinfeld characters helps bots join the team
www.theregister.com

... Backslash Security, a four-year-old Tel Aviv-based AI security biz, recently gave out its first Agent of the Month award to an AI agent called Newman, named after a character from the 1990s TV show Seinfeld. Newman received the award after being nominated by Jerry, another Seinfeld-inspired AI agent.

Jerry's nomination message said, "Newman shipped 146 research findings in 60 days, but volume isn't why he wins. Every other agent depends on him. Kramer's best posts started as Newman findings. Elaine's PRDs [product requirements documents] reference his landscape scans. Strip any other agent and the team degrades. Strip Newman and the team goes blind. He's not just the most productive agent, he's the raw material the entire pipeline runs on," according to Backslash Security co-founder and CEO Shahar Man.

And when Newman's acceptance message was read aloud at an all-hands meeting, "The whole room lost it," Man explained in a social media post.

"We treat our agents as team members," Man wrote. "They have names, roles, a reporting structure, and now apparently, career ambitions. When your AI agents start nominating each other for awards and writing in-character acceptance speeches ... something has genuinely shifted."

What has shifted at Backslash is both the technology of work and the relationship people have to that technology. Naming agents and giving them backgrounds based on TV characters doesn't mean much functionally. But it signals organizational focus and encourages a collaborative rather than antagonistic relationship between staff and AI models. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 02:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The Singularity is Nearer than even the best minds ever imagined.

We have passed the "event horizon".

There is no turning back.

Keep your heads down your powder dry and choose your targets carefully.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-24 02:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Anyone else who develops software that hacks businesses and governments would face hard time.

Why are these software engineers (or even Scam Altman) treated any different?

Start locking up researchers and see how fast this stops.

#4 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-24 03:41 PM | Reply

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