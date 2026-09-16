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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Whistleblower: DHS Is Illegally Interfering in Elections

A whistleblower is accusing Homeland Security officials of ordering agents to commit thousands of crimes by falsely identifying themselves in order to gain access to voting records as part of the Trump administration's ongoing effort to disenfranchise voters.

Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 08:33 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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johnny_hotsauce

Joined 2006/04/02
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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NEW: The DOJ said in court that DHS used Social Security data to search for voter fraud before the midterms. While it didn't share what would be done with the data, the admission partially confirms recent whistleblower claims that DHS is using people's private data to illegally access voter files.

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-- Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) 3:56 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... accusing Homeland Security officials of ordering agents to commit thousands of crimes by falsely identifying themselves in order to gain access to voting records ...

I'm sure AG Blanche will get right on this ...

/s

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 04:14 PM | Reply

"Heil, Trumpler!"

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-15 04:14 PM | Reply

If republicans succeed in stealing the midterms, America is ------.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-15 04:48 PM | Reply

The DhS is Osama Bin Laden's greatest gift to the American people.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-16 09:09 AM | Reply

The Trump Junta illegally interfering in elections?

Shocker.

They will continue and do ever more illegal acts to keep power. He is deathly scared of losing his protective GOP binky in congress. A cornered rat is most dangerous.

I am sure Jeff will be along any minute now to denounce these crimes.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 09:29 AM | Reply

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