Whistleblower: DHS Is Illegally Interfering in Elections

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026
A whistleblower is accusing Homeland Security officials of ordering agents to commit thousands of crimes by falsely identifying themselves in order to gain access to voting records as part of the Trump administration's ongoing effort to disenfranchise voters.
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