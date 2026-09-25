Trump Admin Using AI to Deny Medical Care for Seniors

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Not long after, media outlets began relaying the disastrous outcomes: technical difficulties, long delays in decisions and care, puzzling denials, frustrated doctors, and patients suffering in pain. Those reports were largely confirmed earlier this month when the Electronic Frontier Foundation released a tranche of federal documents about the program, called WISeR, that the group obtained amid litigation.



The documents included feedback from healthcare providers, including one who called the program "a disgrace to the human race" and reported seeing patients crying in pain as they waited for care.



Amid the worrying reports, lawmakers have been trying to get answers and shut the program down. Meanwhile, the Government Accountability Office determined in May that Trump officials did not follow proper procedure in setting up the program, calling its legality into question. Still, it appears to be moving ahead unabated, with plans to expand in the years to come.



Last week, Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) called a committee vote to try to get the Trump administration to release more documents about WISeR, but Republicans voted the effort down. ...