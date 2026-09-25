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Friday, September 25, 2026

Pro-Trump TV Ad 'Paid for by the U.S. Government'

The 30-second ad, apparently paid for by U.S. tax dollars, features photos and videos of Trump, the American flag and military aircraft.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:43 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

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Politico: Trump is airing a pro-Trump midterms ad on TV that -includes "paid for by the U.S. government" disclaimer text

-features a song by an artist who says they didn't approve it's use and are now looking for a lawyer[image or embed]

" Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja.bsky.social) 3:27 PM Sep 24, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... The Trump administration launched a new television advertisement featuring President Donald Trump calling out socialism, communism and marxism, appearing to use government resources to go on air in the weeks before the midterm election.

The ad began airing Wednesday night, according to the ad tracking service AdImpact, and has aired on programs on Fox News and Newsmax along with connected TV platforms. It isn't clear where exactly the money is coming from, but says it is "paid for by the U.S. government" in a disclaimer text on the ad.

The 30-second ad features photos and videos of Trump, the American flag and military aircraft over the song "Love Me" by JMSN. It comes as Trump has struggled to win over voters ahead of the midterms, as Republicans have been battered at the polls by gas prices and the war with Iran.

"Together we will defeat communism, socialism and marxism in America," Trump said in the ad. "America will never be a communist country." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 09:26 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Together we will defeat communism, socialism and marxism in America," ...

That's quite the comment by Pres trump.

My first question: is Pres Trump speaking for all Americans?

... and as a follow-up...

Does Pres Trump even have the barest of a clue of which he spouts?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 09:28 PM | Reply

Without socialism, aka bailouts, capitalism would have failed decades ago.

Republicans are the stupidest people in America and billionaires are exploiting them.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-24 09:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1 ... Without socialism, aka bailouts, capitalism would have failed decades ago. ...

Maybe. But I am not yet convinced of that.

... Republicans are the stupidest people in America and billionaires are exploiting them. ...

OK, I have issues with that comment.

For starters, Republicans are not all stupid.

To wit ... The billionaire Republicans seem to be quite cognizant of the damage they seem to be precipating upon the Country.

But they don't seem to have a need to care, because their mounds of money will buy them an exit.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 10:38 PM | Reply

And.....they shut it down when viewership dipped below a thousand people. Worldwide.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-24 11:52 PM | Reply

"America will never be a communist country."

And America will never be a fascist country.

See you in Hell, Donald.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-25 09:48 AM | Reply

Piggy already is a communist
Government Ownership of Companies
Critics point out that the Trump administration has taken partial ownership or financial stakes in various private corporations.
Taking partial ownership in chipmaker Intel.
Acquiring stakes tied to U.S. Steel.
Investing in rare-earth materials firm MP Materials.
Acquiring partial control in companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
Market Intervention and Price Controls
Commentators note that federal involvement in private business decisions mirrors centralized economic management.
Implementing guaranteed price floors for output at a California rare-earth mine.
Exercising veto power over specific corporate activities.
Using chaotic market interference to guide private sector behavior.

#7 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-25 09:55 AM | Reply

Since the biggest indicator a government is Marxist/communist is the government owning the means of production, does this mean that Trump is going to reverse his policy of the US government taking ownership stakes in US companies (Intel, US Steel, IBM, Lithium Americas, etc)?

#8 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-25 10:04 AM | Reply

BFD, your beloved tax dollars have already paid trillions for over two decades of constant warfare that has mainly targeted, maimed and murdered innocents.

#9 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-25 10:12 AM | Reply

Requiring government employees to creat political ads is a clear Hatch Act Violation.

But do not expect the DOJ to actually faithfully pursue and enforce a law that Trumpy don't like.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-25 11:48 AM | Reply

Another Red Scare. Gotta keep Trump supporters' minds off of the economy, Epstein files, war... they truly will fall for anything.

How many Americans are communist, socialist and Marxist? Closer to zero percent than one percent?

#11 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-25 12:23 PM | Reply

Using taxpayer money for political purposes is a clear violation of the Hatch Act.

#12 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-25 01:01 PM | Reply

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