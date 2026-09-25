Pro-Trump TV Ad 'Paid for by the U.S. Government'

More from the article ...



The ad began airing Wednesday night, according to the ad tracking service AdImpact, and has aired on programs on Fox News and Newsmax along with connected TV platforms. It isn't clear where exactly the money is coming from, but says it is "paid for by the U.S. government" in a disclaimer text on the ad.



The 30-second ad features photos and videos of Trump, the American flag and military aircraft over the song "Love Me" by JMSN. It comes as Trump has struggled to win over voters ahead of the midterms, as Republicans have been battered at the polls by gas prices and the war with Iran.



"Together we will defeat communism, socialism and marxism in America," Trump said in the ad. "America will never be a communist country." ...