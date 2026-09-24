Owners Mourn Spoiled Food: Firmware Update Bricks Fridges

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Affected fridges "suddenly lost power and stopped functioning immediately after" trying to issue a firmware update through SmartThings, Samsung's smart home platform, per Star News Korea. The SmartThings app then showed the devices as offline. Some users said that their fridge's internal display was stuck showing the message "Checking SmartThings app during update."



There are numerous reports on Samsung's Korean community forum detailing the problem. Some users claim that they have owned their affected fridge for just a year or less.



"[T]he refrigeration and refrigeration functions themselves did not work normally, so all the food in the refrigerator had to be disposed of," one user wrote, per a translation.



Samsung responded to Ars Technica's request for comment, saying:



The issue has been limited to Korea, with no impact identified to overseas markets. It occurred September 22nd afternoon due to an error during Samsung's internal testing related to a refrigerator software update. Samsung immediately suspended the testing upon receiving reports of the issue. Samsung has activated an emergency response protocol, and its service centers are taking immediate action to address this issue.

Samsung didn't respond to Ars' questions about what it will do to prevent this from happening in the future or how many units are affected. SBS Korea reported that customers have filed hundreds of cases. ...