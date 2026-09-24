'I Am the Code': Trump Clashed with Ballroom Architect on Safety Codes

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Thursday, September 24, 2026
In the weeks leading up to his resignation last year, the first architect on the White House ballroom clashed with President Donald Trump over design features that the architect believed violated building safety codes, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions and corroborating documents reviewed by The Washington Post.
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