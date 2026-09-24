'I Am the Code': Trump Clashed with Ballroom Architect on Safety Codes

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Trump brushed off McCrery's concerns, they said, and the president countered that no building codes apply to White House construction.



"I am the code," Trump said.



That episode, as described by the people familiar with the matter, offers new insight into Trump's priorities for the ballroom at a time when he is flexing executive power to fast-track construction projects across the nation's capital. The interviews and documents obtained by The Post - including early ballroom designs and images Trump appeared to have marked up with his trademark black-ink Sharpie - also show how deeply involved the president has been in the details of the project. ...