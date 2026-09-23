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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

ICE Leaves US Citizen Injured on Ground ... Mistaken Identity

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) left a U.S. citizen from Evanston, Ill., injured on the ground after he was detained in an incident of mistaken identity on Sunday, according to local police.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The ICE officer who shot a Venezuelan man in Austin on Sunday, leaving a bullet lodged in his back, was issued a body camera but was not wearing it during the shooting, two officials with the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News.

[image or embed]

-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 11:40 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told The Hill on Wednesday that during an operation in Evanston, ICE officers found a man "who resembled the target." They identified themselves, but the man did not identify himself.

"ICE officers relied on their training and later left the scene without further incident once the individual finally identified himself," the spokesperson said. "When ICE officers offered the individual assistance, he refused." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 02:33 PM | Reply

ICE needs to be dismantled and held responsible for all the deaths, misery and destruction they've caused.

---- Trump and ---- ICE.

(I know ---- will be censored, but it's the appropriate word.)

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 02:46 PM | Reply

www.kake.com

the chickens coming home to roost (pardon the pun)

and the largest supporters of our president in that region are screaming bloody murder.......LOL

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-23 03:02 PM | Reply

The decomposing orange chomo's goons kill again.

www.nbcnews.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-23 03:55 PM | Reply

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