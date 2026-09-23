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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Possible Measles Exposure at Busch Stadium

Missouri health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at Busch Stadium and nearby local businesses in St. Louis and the larger county.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Possible measles exposures at Busch Stadium, other St. Louis-area businesses www.stltoday.com/news/local/b ...

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-- Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) 9:17 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) said the possible exposures occurred between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14 and included local bars, a cafe, a restaurant, a sandwich shop, a grocery store and a convenience store. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 12:35 PM | Reply

That was probably the biggest attendance day of the year for the Cardinals since they were inducting Pujols and Molina into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-23 05:11 PM | Reply

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