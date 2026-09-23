Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 23, 2026

US States Mistakenly Added 30K Non-citizens to Voter Rolls

Data shows as many as 30,000 non-citizens may have been mistakenly registered to vote. Numbers too small to impact US elections, experts say.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US States Mistakenly Added 30K Non-citizens to Voter Rolls (9 comments) ...

Possible Measles Exposure at Busch Stadium (2 comments) ...

'I am the code': Trump clashed with ballroom architect (5 comments) ...

ICE Leaves US Citizen Injured on Ground ... Mistaken Identity (4 comments) ...

DoD: AI Overreliance Contributed to Strike That Killed 123 (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Secretary Mullin: "How many did the governor of New Jersey say voted in their elections illegally, wasn't it over 30,000?" The real number? "Fewer than 400."

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 3:21 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... US states may have added more than 30,000 self-declared non-citizens to the nation's voter rolls since 2000 because of software glitches and clerical errors made while processing their driver's license and state ID applications, according to official records reviewed by Reuters.

The cases expose weaknesses in voter registration systems across a dozen US states governed by both Democrats and Republicans, but at numbers that experts said were too small relative to the country's more than 170 million registered voters to impact elections. Reuters was not able to determine how many of these non-citizens actually cast a ballot. ...

The findings suggest that inadvertent bureaucratic failures, rather than organized efforts to register immigrants illegally, are a major source of non-citizen registrations, and raise questions about whether legislative efforts to require proof of citizenship for voter registration would eliminate the issue.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have claimed, without evidence, that non-citizen voting is widespread and part of an organized conspiracy led by Democrats who hope to retake Congress in November's midterm elections, and are pushing lawmakers to toughen up voting requirements.

Bureaucratic errors have also been reported in at least 11 other states " including Republican strongholds like Iowa, Texas and South Dakota - bringing the nationwide figure above 30,000 since 2000, according to the Reuters reporting.
A nationwide tally of such mistakes has not previously been reported.

Reuters used data from the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a non-profit group that tracks claims of non-citizen voter registration and voting, to identify states where self-declared non-citizens were registered. Reuters then verified the numbers with state officials, court records, and local media reports.

The data showed errors occurred in California, Illinois, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The numbers are inexact because state data is often tentative and subject to revision.

Such mistakes are likely a top reason non-citizens make it onto the nation's voter rolls, according to Don Palmer, a senior legal fellow for election integrity at the conservative Heritage Foundation and former Trump-appointed chair of the US Election Assistance Commission.

"I think that's the primary issue," Palmer said. "Driver's license agencies often make mistakes, and they often are not taking this as seriously as election officials." He said states also need to do more to verify voter eligibility. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 01:44 PM | Reply

Guess we gotta cancel elections and crown Trump king.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 01:45 PM | Reply

"Data shows as many as 30,000 non-citizens"

"...as many as..."

And that's possibly REGISTERED, not actually VOTED.

So, based on what the prior claims turned out to be, we're probably taking about a few hundred votes. Out of hundreds of millions of votes cast.

Remember Kansas' Kris Kobach? He claimed he had "over 100 cases" "ready to file" of illegals voting when the KS legislature empowered him. Four years and millions of dollars later, he'd found ONE illegal immigrant vote. And eight others: 3 addled elderly, 3 folks who'd moved and "forgot", and 2 cases of a surviving spouse returning a mail-in ballot after the voter had died.

When Trump enlisted Kobach to find illegal votes, they came up empty-handed.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-23 01:59 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#3 ... And that's possibly REGISTERED, not actually VOTED.

So, based on what the prior claims turned out to be, we're probably taking about a few hundred votes. Out of hundreds of millions of votes cast. ...

That is about the way I see it also.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 02:02 PM | Reply

"...because of software glitches and clerical errors made while processing their driver's license and state ID applications"

So...NOT because of some nefarious election-stealing scheme. Got it.

Wanna bet most folks "registered" had no idea???

Whatever the Vegas line is...I'm taking the over.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-23 02:02 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Its not a mistake.

@#3 ... And that's possibly REGISTERED, not actually VOTED.

How do you know? No one knows, but DeflectionDan is certain. He's willing to have citizens votes discounted just to maintain his ego.


Guess we gotta cancel elections and crown Trump king.
#2 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

Great job "progressives". All Lumpers have to do is protect citizens vote and you couldn't even do that.

Crime go ahead, kill people. Trains sure give us Billions and 40yrs. Illegals don't get benefits, wrong BILLIONS in health care.

Is there any project Lumpers fought for that is actually doing well?

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-23 03:37 PM | Reply

"How do you know? No one knows"

Sure they do. Utah checked, and found ONE illegal registered.,,and he hadn't voted. And idiots keep getting suckered in by human error, while ignoring the near-total lack of criminal intent.

"He's willing to have citizens votes discounted just to maintain his ego."

Wow. You lie very nonchalantly. Rather sick trait.

In truth, I've merely pointed out EVERY SINGLE method suppressionists want to enact, will suppress more LEGAL votes than thwart ILLEGAL ones.

You know...Actual Math.

What kind of Math are YOU using?

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-23 03:46 PM | Reply

"is protect citizens vote"

Oh, gee: look who can't tell the difference between being on a voter roll, versus having actually cast a false vote.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-23 03:48 PM | Reply

What kind of Math are YOU using?

#7 | Posted by Danforth

OneIronNut uses the same MAGA Math that says 12 years old is the new 18.

#9 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-23 05:18 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort