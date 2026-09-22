DoD: AI Overreliance Contributed to Strike That Killed 123

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Too Much Trust in AI



According to the officials who spoke to Bloomberg, some personnel inside U.S. Central Command leaned too hard on the artificial intelligence inside the Maven Smart System, an AI-powered data integration and targeting platform developed by Palantir to accelerate intelligence analysis and decision-making.



The Defense Department has reportedly made the software tool a cornerstone of military operations over the past year.

Several former senior officers now work for Palantir, including some with high-level clearances at Centcom's Tampa headquarters. ...