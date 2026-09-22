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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

DoD: AI Overreliance Contributed to Strike That Killed 123

Back in February, two Tomahawk missiles hit Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in the southern Iranian town of Minab on the opening day of the Iran war. The blasts killed more than 150 people, including at least 123 children.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/22

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HUGE EXCLUSIVE from @bloomberg.com Inside the US 'Kill Chain' That Destroyed an Iranian School Pentagon investigators discovered that flawed intel, outdated imagery & overreliance on AI contributed to a missile strike that killed 123 children in Minab www.bloomberg.com/graphics/202 ...

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-- Jason Leopold (@jasonleopold.bsky.social) 5:24 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Earlier reporting already pointed to outdated targeting data and raised questions about whether artificial intelligence had a role in the mix-up. And now, a Bloomberg investigation published Friday fills in more of the story, citing officials involved in an unreleased internal Pentagon review. Those officials said some Pentagon personnel knew within hours that the United States had hit the school, and they described a cascade of preventable failures that included an overreliance on an AI tool built by Palantir.

Too Much Trust in AI

According to the officials who spoke to Bloomberg, some personnel inside U.S. Central Command leaned too hard on the artificial intelligence inside the Maven Smart System, an AI-powered data integration and targeting platform developed by Palantir to accelerate intelligence analysis and decision-making.

The Defense Department has reportedly made the software tool a cornerstone of military operations over the past year.
Several former senior officers now work for Palantir, including some with high-level clearances at Centcom's Tampa headquarters. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-22 01:44 PM | Reply

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