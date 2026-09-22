DoD: AI Overreliance Contributed to Strike That Killed 123

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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Back in February, two Tomahawk missiles hit Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in the southern Iranian town of Minab on the opening day of the Iran war. The blasts killed more than 150 people, including at least 123 children.
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