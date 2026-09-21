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Monday, September 21, 2026

ICE Accused of Continuing Warrantless Arrests in Oregon

Former ICE arrestees testified the agency made unlawful arrests and failed to comply with a judge's February injunction governing immigration enforcement in Oregon.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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An Alabama federal judge blocked the Trump administration from making warrantless arrests and detaining construction workers in the state without reasonable suspicion that they're undocumented.

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-- Bloomberg Law (@bloomberglaw.com) 5:30 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Four men testifying Friday to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's arrest and detention practices in Oregon said they were asked few, if any, questions before they were taken to detention facilities hours away from their homes.

Speaking through Spanish interpreters, the men -- all in their 20s and 30s who work in blue-collar and service-connected jobs -- said they still fear arrest by ICE and potential deportation, despite the fact that they are following immigration laws.

Their testimony bolstered arguments from a class of Oregon immigrants who want U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai to ensure the government is complying with his February injunction preventing ICE agents from arresting Oregon residents without a warrant and without determining whether they posed a flight risk.

The order provided them with new rules and parameters for how to perform an arrest that comported with the law.

A 34-year-old man from Venezuela, known only as JCCV, living in The Dalles, Oregon, with his family, said that he had a pending immigration application when he was inexplicably detained and taken to a Portland facility for multiple days.

He said agents mistook him for his brother, who is also living in the U.S., but didn't bother to check his identification. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-21 01:22 PM | Reply

Warrantless arrests are kidnapping.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 07:55 PM | Reply

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