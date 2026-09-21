ICE Accused of Continuing Warrantless Arrests in Oregon

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Speaking through Spanish interpreters, the men -- all in their 20s and 30s who work in blue-collar and service-connected jobs -- said they still fear arrest by ICE and potential deportation, despite the fact that they are following immigration laws.



Their testimony bolstered arguments from a class of Oregon immigrants who want U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai to ensure the government is complying with his February injunction preventing ICE agents from arresting Oregon residents without a warrant and without determining whether they posed a flight risk.



The order provided them with new rules and parameters for how to perform an arrest that comported with the law.



A 34-year-old man from Venezuela, known only as JCCV, living in The Dalles, Oregon, with his family, said that he had a pending immigration application when he was inexplicably detained and taken to a Portland facility for multiple days.



He said agents mistook him for his brother, who is also living in the U.S., but didn't bother to check his identification. ...