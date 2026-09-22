This Is Flock's AI Search Tool for Cops

|
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Flock Safety's latest search tools give police several ways to find people on camera, not just the license plates on their cars. The capabilities sit inside a suite of software now at the center of dozens of police stalking cases.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy