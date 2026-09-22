This Is Flock's AI Search Tool for Cops

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Experts who study automated screening and police technology say Flock has given its AI a job no technology does reliably. Flock's system decides, out of sight of the department using it, which descriptions of a person an officer may search for -- and no screen operating at that scale is accurate, the experts say.



Further, nobody outside the company can measure how often it is wrong, or in which direction.



This puts users in a bind: The company itself warns officers that results may be inaccurate or incomplete and should not be relied on alone but puts the "risk of any inaccuracies" on the officer running the search. ...