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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

This Is Flock's AI Search Tool for Cops

Flock Safety's latest search tools give police several ways to find people on camera, not just the license plates on their cars. The capabilities sit inside a suite of software now at the center of dozens of police stalking cases.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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WIRED rebuilt Flock's latest search tool from code the company sends to a police officer's browser. Its AI can keep watch across multiple cameras for anyone fitting a written description. www.wired.com/story/flock- ...

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-- WIRED (@wired.com) 6:04 AM Â· Sep 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Among the tools is an AI-powered watch list. An officer can cordon off an area of a city and make the cameras inside it run a continuous, automated search for anyone fitting a written description. ...

Experts who study automated screening and police technology say Flock has given its AI a job no technology does reliably. Flock's system decides, out of sight of the department using it, which descriptions of a person an officer may search for -- and no screen operating at that scale is accurate, the experts say.

Further, nobody outside the company can measure how often it is wrong, or in which direction.

This puts users in a bind: The company itself warns officers that results may be inaccurate or incomplete and should not be relied on alone but puts the "risk of any inaccuracies" on the officer running the search. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-21 02:33 PM | Reply

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