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Monday, September 21, 2026

Cassidy Says Trump Needs to Be 'radically Honest' about Vaccines

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on Sunday urged the president to be "radically honest" when he's speaking about vaccines, as the U.S. this year has recorded the most measles cases in more than three decades.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:31 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Vaccines aren't a danger to children. Donald Trump is.

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-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 6:57 PM Â· May 10, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "I would just ask the president to be aware that people are listening to him " if he discourages immunization, there'll be fewer people immunized, and if we're speaking of measles, there'll be more people sick in the hospital or even die," Cassidy said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-21 12:17 AM | Reply

@#1 ... "I would just ask the president to be aware that people are listening to him " ...

Did Sen Cassidy or did not Sen Cassidy vote to confirm Sec Kennedy?

It is a simple, yes or no question.

Once he answers that question, we can move forward from the health quagmire where we are.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-21 12:21 AM | Reply

If you're attempting to rehabilitate your self-sabotaged reputation, Bill, just fuhgedaboudit, okay? That ship done sailed. Soon, you will be gone from the Senate and largely forgotten - just another loser who bent the knee to Trump, got ensh#ttified and tossed aside. Buh-bye.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 05:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Soon, you will be gone from the Senate and largely forgotten"

Completely forgotten.

But, since he can take his money with him, the fact that he was a weak man and loathesome hypocrite will never trouble him.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 08:27 AM | Reply

ZED - Betcha Cassidy thinks that squeak he let out will be remembered as a roar. That's how up their own fundaments most pols are.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 08:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

LOL.
Trump can't be honest about himself, the prices we all face, and his disaster of a war, OR his relations with other countries.
He can't be honest about anything. That Sociopath thing, y'know.

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-21 10:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Lol honesty huh? Good luck with that.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-21 10:43 AM | Reply

Trumpy doesn't have an honest bone in his body.

He has chosen the dishonest and dishonorable path.

And the path he has chosen will not end well for him.

Or us. (We chose him)

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-21 10:51 AM | Reply

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