Cassidy Says Trump Needs to Be 'radically Honest' about Vaccines

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Monday, September 21, 2026
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on Sunday urged the president to be "radically honest" when he's speaking about vaccines, as the U.S. this year has recorded the most measles cases in more than three decades.
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