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Monday, September 21, 2026

3-Year-Old's Metastatic Cancer Disappeared

A powerful advance in cancer-fighting medicine has achieved an extraordinary new milestone.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

3-Year-Old Boy's Cancer Disappears After He Gets Experimental Immunotherapy

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-- Gizmodo (@gizmodo.com) 5:21 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The treatment has shown huge promise in helping patients treat cancer, although its effectiveness has mostly been limited to treating blood cancers, not solid tumors.

But an inspirational real-life success story involving a three-year-old patient shows scientists are making big progress with CAR T cell therapy against solid tumors too " and with potentially life-saving results.

In a report published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers document a case of complete regression of hepatoblastoma, a form of malignant liver cancer, in a 3-year-old boy, after CAR T cell treatment.

"This case demonstrates that a durable complete response in a chemotherapy-resistant solid tumor can be achieved entirely in the outpatient setting without systemic toxicity," says first author and pediatric oncologist David Steffin from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 08:26 PM | Reply

Still more from the article ...

... When the boy was first diagnosed, he had a mass in the left lobe of his liver that measured 11.2 cm by 9.6 cm by 7.1 cm (4.4 3.8 2.8 inches).

The cancer had metastasized to his lungs, with indications that it had also spread to his bones.

The boy received three bouts of chemotherapy and had his primary liver tumor surgically removed, along with two operations to remove the cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Despite the interventions, the cancer rapidly returned, with a new tumor appearing in his lungs.

After the rapid recurrence, the boy was enrolled in the CARE study, the first human trial of an experimental form of CAR T cell therapy.

The boy received two doses of the experimental GPC3-CAR treatment, made from his own T cells, but engineered to recognize glypican-3 (GPC3), a protein that is highly expressed in liver cancers.

The researchers also engineered the therapy to include genes that would express the immune proteins interleukin"15 and interleukin"21, to boost the CAR T cells' longevity and tumor-killing ability, based on previous evidence from preclinical models.

The boy received two infusions of the GPC3-CAR treatment. After the first infusion, the patient showed a partial response, indicated by CT scans and falling levels of a protein called alpha-fetoprotein in his blood, which is indicative of tumor activity.

Eight weeks later he received a second dose of the therapy, and follow-up scans showed no remaining signs of the disease, apart from some residual scarring.

After 12 months, the boy was still disease-free -- an incredible result and turnaround for the patient and his family, given the severity of his illness before his participation in the trial. ...

[emphasis mine]

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 08:28 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 slashed US cancer research by 31 percent

www.france24.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-20 08:52 PM | Reply

@#3

Yes, it appears that Pres Trump is not at all concerned about the health of Americans.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 09:17 PM | Reply

I did that. I know more about T-cells than all the doctors...
-Jesus Trump, MD

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-21 06:27 PM | Reply

Gonna have to end this research.

It's not fair to capitalism to cure cancer in a for profit healthcare society.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-21 07:02 PM | Reply

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