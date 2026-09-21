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Monday, September 21, 2026

Trump Wants to Control Health Research Funding

The move came after the NIH director refused Trump's request to cut Harvard grants in an Oval Office meeting.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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CANCELLED--"Research on Women's Health" funding website of the NIH.

[image or embed]

-- Eric Feigl-Ding (@drericding.bsky.social) 12:23 AM Â· Feb 1, 2025

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More from the article ...

... President Donald Trump is moving to put political appointees in charge of billions of dollars in federal health research grants in another attempt to cut Harvard's funding.

In an Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump directed his budget director, Russ Vought, to draft an executive order to create a board that would decide which grants the National Institutes of Health should fund, according to two administration officials familiar with the meeting granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

Congress this month signaled disapproval of an earlier Vought plan to give political appointees control of federal health grants. Lawmakers included a provision in a stopgap funding bill that temporarily blocks the administration from implementing that earlier plan. Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) personally rejected Vought's plan. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 02:43 PM | Reply

Because Uncle John, etc., etc., etc.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 02:46 PM | Reply

@#2

I'm not sure of what you speak.

Can you elaborate?

thx.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 09:19 PM | Reply

Trump often riffs about his Uncle John, who taught at MIT, which Trump thinks somehow makes him - Trump - just about brilliant.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 05:25 AM | Reply

Lamplighter - See www.cnn.com for last year's yarn about Dr. John and the Unabomber.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 06:52 AM | Reply

Remember when Republicans used to claim to be worried about big government and authoritarianism.

All those millions of rounds of ammo bought and stock piled for the day they were going to strike against tyranny.

And all they're doing is sitting on their fat a&&es being MAGA chuds.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-21 09:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#4,5

thx.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-21 01:02 PM | Reply

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