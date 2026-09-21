Trump Wants to Control Health Research Funding

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In an Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump directed his budget director, Russ Vought, to draft an executive order to create a board that would decide which grants the National Institutes of Health should fund, according to two administration officials familiar with the meeting granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.



Congress this month signaled disapproval of an earlier Vought plan to give political appointees control of federal health grants. Lawmakers included a provision in a stopgap funding bill that temporarily blocks the administration from implementing that earlier plan. Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) personally rejected Vought's plan. ...