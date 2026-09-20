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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Trump's Authoritarian Mindset Can't Handle Appointee Dissent

David Smith: Defiance from the supreme court and the Federal Reserve chair in one week ... how ever will the US president cope?

Posted by lamplighter at 01:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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The Trump Administration is attempting to use flawed Social Security Administration data to confirm voters' citizenship status ahead of the upcoming federal election, risking the disenfranchisement of eligible voters: www.cbpp.org/research/fed ...

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-- Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (@centeronbudget.bsky.social) 3:19 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "It's not personal, Sonny. It's strictly business," Michael Corleone tells his brother, Sonny, in The Godfather. But for Donald Trump, it's always personal. And he leaves this week feeling betrayed.

First, the US supreme court rejected his effort to restrict mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections. "These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform. "They are merely a shell of their original selves."

Then the Federal Reserve defied Trump by raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%, marking its first rate hike in three years. The Trump-appointed Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, described it as "a sober decision, serious decision, responsible decision".

The president lashed out again but was careful to blame the board rather than Warsh. Trump told reporters he had spoken to the chair. "I said you might as well vote with the board because it's not going to matter. The board is very hostile. They're very political."

It was an effort to rationalise a shock to the system for Trump, who instinctively assumes that anyone he appoints to high office will be eternally in his debt and automatically do his bidding.

It is a view constantly reinforced by his cartoonishly loyal cabinet, from defence secretary Pete Hegseth to attorney general Todd Blanche, who was previously Trump's personal lawyer.

Blanche held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday and staunchly defended Trump. He was rewarded two days later when he attended a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, and heard Trump say of him: "He'll go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-19 03:38 PM | Reply

Trump's malignant narcissism can't handle dissent. His very sanity depends on the idea that he is in a state of perfection. When people disagree with that perfection, he feels existentially threatened. He won't tolerate it, and he'll hurt people because of it. As he has already done.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 03:50 PM | Reply

Trump is like a roach. He's got this fixed set of instincts. Like any roach, he wants what he wants. I don't know what his consciousness actually does within that roach brain, except make him miderable.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 03:54 PM | Reply

He's a ------- vegetable.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-19 08:33 PM | Reply

I've heard mental illness called a lot of things but never "authoritarian mindset" although that could be an underlying part of everything else that's wrong with Trump.

Anybody I've ever know afflicted with an authoritarian mindset are the least qualified to be in charge of anything. It's a takeoff from deep seated insecurity which has plagued Trump all his life.

Trump proves my point.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-20 03:56 PM | Reply

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