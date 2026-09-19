RFK Jr. Names 8 New Members to Medicine Task Force

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Recommendations from the panel -- the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) -- don't simply provide guidance for Americans; they also determine access.



The USPSTF is supposed to use a rigorous, transparent framework for evaluating evidence and sets graded recommendations on an A to D scale. Health insurance providers are required to cover, at no cost, all preventive services that are given recommendations of an A or B grade. ...