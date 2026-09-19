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Saturday, September 19, 2026

RFK Jr. Names 8 New Members to Medicine Task Force

The USPSTF sets insurance coverage for preventive services, like colonoscopies.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:32 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/19

Status: user

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RFK Jr.'s picks for the 16-member U.S. Preventive Services Task Force -- which has met only once since he took office -- include a pediatric oncologist, two cardiologists and a radiologist, in a shift from previous administrations who have largely appointed only general practitioners.

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-- The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun.bsky.social) 11:40 AM Â· Sep 17, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Anti-vaccine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the names of eight new members of a 16-person federal task force intended to make scientifically independent, evidence-based recommendations on an array of preventive medicine services for Americans"from depression screening to statin use, colonoscopies, and mammograms.

Recommendations from the panel -- the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) -- don't simply provide guidance for Americans; they also determine access.

The USPSTF is supposed to use a rigorous, transparent framework for evaluating evidence and sets graded recommendations on an A to D scale. Health insurance providers are required to cover, at no cost, all preventive services that are given recommendations of an A or B grade. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-19 12:14 AM | Reply

Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, Dopey, and who else?

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 01:09 AM | Reply

Brain Wormey

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-19 01:26 AM | Reply

Medical Quack Force

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-19 10:58 AM | Reply

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