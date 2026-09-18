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Friday, September 18, 2026

German Chancellor: Unconditional Friendship with US Is over

The era of unconditional friendship with the US is coming to an end, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said, blaming Washington for the deterioration in relations.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is under growing pressure within his party ahead of state elections in which polls suggest his governing party will fare badly. www.semafor.com/article/09/1 ...

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-- Semafor (@semafor.com) 4:35 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Merz, once seen as one of Germany's most pro-American politicians, has repeatedly clashed with US President Donald Trump over issues ranging from the Iran war to German domestic policy.

"The era of unconditional transatlantic friendship is probably over for the foreseeable future," the chancellor told fellow members of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on Thursday at a campaign event in Berlin ahead of this weekend's regional parliamentary election.

"We are seeing a change in political attitudes on the other side of the Atlantic, as well as a shift in how the transatlantic alliance is viewed, which we perhaps did not think possible," he added.

In April, Merz argued that the US lacked a coherent strategy in the Middle East and had been "humiliated" by Iran during the conflict. Trump responded by telling him to focus on "fixing his broken country."

A month later, the chancellor, who previously worked with US financial giant BlackRock, said he no longer viewed the US as the "land of opportunity" it once was. He added that he would discourage his own children from traveling there for work or study. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 04:08 PM | Reply

lol

Did he really say that?

guess it was never unconditional to begin with.

lmao Germans.... who cares, seriously same guy says the only reason Germany exists is because of immigration.

ergo Germany doesn't actually exist.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-18 06:43 PM | Reply

#2

You sound like you support domestic abuse.

"It's supposed to be unconditional!"

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 06:45 PM | Reply

@#3

Yeah, Germany used to be a staunch ally of the United States.

For decades.

What possibly could have happened recently to change that?

Possibly, Pres Trump's whimsical tariff war against our allies, for starters?

At this point, my guess is that Pres trump has not a clue of what the word "ally" (or "friend," for that matter) means.

He just expects our allies to obey his commands, without question.





#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 07:00 PM | Reply

Nations don't have friends, unconditional or otherwise. Germany should have been made a radioactive glass parking lot after WWII. Germans are among the worst. Never should have been allowed to exist as a nation.

#5 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-19 01:26 AM | Reply

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