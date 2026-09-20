JD Vance's 'Give Us Another Chance' Plea Sends Shockwaves

Vance is so toxic GOP candidates won't campaign with him



Vice President JD Vance had an awkward moment on the campaign trail in Iowa on Friday after he had to acknowledge that the state's Republican candidate for the Senate had skipped the rally being held to help her win the election.



The Times piece noted that Hinson skipped Trump's poorly rated midterm convention in Texas last week and that she recently released a deceptive ad touting her purported "bipartisan" credentials.



But Hinson is no moderate. She has been a full-blooded MAGA loyalist, who voted for the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" and its provisions to strip healthcare from Iowa residents, and has even voted to preserve Trump's tariffs.