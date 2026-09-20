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Sunday, September 20, 2026

JD Vance's 'Give Us Another Chance' Plea Sends Shockwaves

Vance's 'another chance' plea collides with a sharp attack on Democrats as the 2026 midterm battle intensifies

Posted by LampLighter at 02:31 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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JD Vance - "Give us another chance. Give us another 2 years." What about this past 2 years would you let them do again to you and your family?

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-- The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 2:00 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Speaking virtually to the All-In Podcast summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 15 September, Vance argued that the Trump administration had delivered major changes but needed more time to continue its agenda.

Vance then addressed Democrats in more confrontational terms, telling voters to 'send these people packing' and saying they should put Democrats he regarded as extreme 'in the mental hospital' rather than Congress. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 08:36 PM | Reply

Oh, VP Vance's comments are precious.

"give us another chance?"

Really.

Pres Trump and VP Vance lied to Americans, and now they are asking for a "another chance" to lie to Americans once again?



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 08:39 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Vance is so toxic GOP candidates won't campaign with him

Vice President JD Vance had an awkward moment on the campaign trail in Iowa on Friday after he had to acknowledge that the state's Republican candidate for the Senate had skipped the rally being held to help her win the election.

The Times piece noted that Hinson skipped Trump's poorly rated midterm convention in Texas last week and that she recently released a deceptive ad touting her purported "bipartisan" credentials.

But Hinson is no moderate. She has been a full-blooded MAGA loyalist, who voted for the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" and its provisions to strip healthcare from Iowa residents, and has even voted to preserve Trump's tariffs.

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 08:40 PM | Reply

Pres Trump and VP Vance lied to Americans, and now they are asking for a "another chance" to lie to Americans once again?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter

Like an abusive husband begging his wife to take him back.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 08:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The country can only change when Republicans do.

If there are any "moderate" (i.e., non-Trumpian) Republicans, the time is ripe -- if not for now, at least to grab some cred for down the road.

Personally I think croaking the Republican brand is the best long-term solution for those supposed moderates, but that's too hopeful.

A three-party system would add interest. As would a four-party system.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 08:46 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Like an abusive husband begging his wife to take him back. ...

An excellent synopsis.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 09:19 PM | Reply

"Gimme Three Steps towards the door!"

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-18 10:43 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

 

@#7 ... "Gimme Three Steps towards the door!" ...

drudge.com


:)

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 11:17 PM | Reply

I'd give the shooter at Butler another chance.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 11:54 PM | Reply

It will take two years plus decades to repair the damage to this country, its reputation, military readiness, economy and financial standing in the world. JV Pants and his dotard boss have done enough damage for one eon...

#10 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-20 02:58 PM | Reply

"Give us another chance!" ...We can u___uck our __ucking mess! I promise!

HaHaHAHaHa!!!

#11 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-20 03:21 PM | Reply

"Give us another chance, please."

Now that's just downright pitiful. After all the things Trump has done to lie, cheat, bribe. steal, intimidate (including the sanctity of the USPS), and otherwise control the outcome of the midterms in their favor, Vance has a lot of gall to ask the voters for mercy.

Why, because they need more time to destroy the Constitution in favor of an autocracy.

The sooner these blood-sucking creeps get kicked to the curb, the better.

#12 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-20 03:25 PM | Reply

"Give Us Another Chance" Vance.

The sum total of what he has to run on in 2028.

Right up there with "Vote For Al Smith And He'll Make Your Wet Dreams Come True."

#13 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 03:29 PM | Reply

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