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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Anthropic Sets Up Biology Lab as It Ramps AI Drug Program

Anthropic has quietly set up a laboratory to do physical biology work as it pushes its artificial-intelligence ambitions into the world of drug science.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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Looking forward to all sorts of people being very chill about this.

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-- George Pearkes (@peark.es) 6:18 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... At a time when fears of AI are gripping the public, the startup has built a wet lab, or place for physical experiments, in the San Francisco Bay Area, two people familiar with the matter said. Anthropic has said it wants to unlock treatments for rare diseases, and its biology work has gone beyond "in silico" or computer evaluations.

In a Reuters interview on Tuesday, Anthropic's head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed the startup's wet lab.

"We believe that to do biology, the final test is still and will be for a while in real lab work," he said. "We absolutely are doing that today, and I would describe our approach as being typical of what you would see in most biotech companies, where there's some amount of that that we're doing in our own facilities and some amount of that that we're working with external partners on."

A spokesperson later clarified that Anthropic's lab is not for drug discovery specifically, declining to elaborate. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 12:25 PM | Reply

... Anthropic has quietly set up a laboratory to do physical biology work as it pushes its artificial-intelligence ambitions into the world of drug science. ...

What could possibly go wrong with a bio-engineering lab under the control of AI?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 01:19 PM | Reply

My guess is that this topic may become more of an issue in a week or two or three.

But, that is just a guess.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 10:31 PM | Reply

What could possibly go wrong with a bio-engineering lab under the control of AI?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter

Wouldn't you like to see an actual terminator?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 09:47 AM | Reply

More like "The Outsider" from Dean Koontz's book The Watchers

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-19 11:37 PM | Reply

They need some way to realize revenue gains after sinking hundreds of billions into model development.

Problem is that with how readily AI hallucinates on simple things, I can only imagine the errors it will introduce into something as complex as a biological system.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-20 04:28 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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