Anthropic Sets Up Biology Lab as It Ramps AI Drug Program

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In a Reuters interview on Tuesday, Anthropic's head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed the startup's wet lab.



"We believe that to do biology, the final test is still and will be for a while in real lab work," he said. "We absolutely are doing that today, and I would describe our approach as being typical of what you would see in most biotech companies, where there's some amount of that that we're doing in our own facilities and some amount of that that we're working with external partners on."



A spokesperson later clarified that Anthropic's lab is not for drug discovery specifically, declining to elaborate. ...