Epstein Had Huge Cache of Pictures

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In a proposed class action, survivors explained that Epstein apparently started collecting child sex images in the 1990s, many of which the DOJ recovered after his arrest. In 2025, the FBI started reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" containing illegal child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and issued a memo confirming that "a large volume of images" seized depicted likely minors.



Some of these victims may have had contact with Epstein, as the disgraced financier kept a "modelbook" of nude photos of young girls roped into his ring. However, the FBI also identified hundreds of CSAM images in cache, which include approximately 15"20 images of known CSAM dating back to the 1990s. And so far, the DOJ has largely ignored those victims, who likely never met Epstein and have no way of knowing if he possessed, transported, or traded their images, survivors alleged.



"Few if any CSAM survivors have been notified that Epstein had their unlawful sexualized images," survivors alleged. ...