Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, September 17, 2026

Epstein Had Huge Cache of Pictures

Survivors appalled nobody will tell them if they're in Epstein's CSAM collection.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

MORE STORIES

FL Republican's Campaign Ad Criticizes Trump on Immigration (6 comments) ...

Epstein Had Huge Cache of Pictures (7 comments) ...

1,400 new words, definitions added to Merriam-Webster.com (2 comments) ...

This developer created an app to detect nearby Meta glasses (2 comments) ...

How Cops Are Treating Mass Surveillance as a Joke (8 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

If the survivors win, they've asked the court to require Epstein's estate to preserve the full record of what's in the collection so that each survivor can find out exactly how many of their images the financier exploited.

[image or embed]

-- Ars Technica (@arstechnica.com) 4:16 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... On Tuesday, two survivors of child sex abuse accused the Justice Department of failing to notify dozens of victims found in Jeffrey Epstein's massive collection of child sex images.

In a proposed class action, survivors explained that Epstein apparently started collecting child sex images in the 1990s, many of which the DOJ recovered after his arrest. In 2025, the FBI started reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" containing illegal child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and issued a memo confirming that "a large volume of images" seized depicted likely minors.

Some of these victims may have had contact with Epstein, as the disgraced financier kept a "modelbook" of nude photos of young girls roped into his ring. However, the FBI also identified hundreds of CSAM images in cache, which include approximately 15"20 images of known CSAM dating back to the 1990s. And so far, the DOJ has largely ignored those victims, who likely never met Epstein and have no way of knowing if he possessed, transported, or traded their images, survivors alleged.

"Few if any CSAM survivors have been notified that Epstein had their unlawful sexualized images," survivors alleged. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 02:17 PM | Reply

Related ...

Judge gives Blanche deadline, warns of possible contempt charges over Epstein files
thehill.com

... A federal judge gave Attorney General Todd Blanche a deadline to comply with court orders Wednesday regarding the release of certain information in the Epstein files, threatening contempt charges for failure to comply.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stated in a Wednesday opinion that Blanche and his office were not following court orders concerning redactions in requested documentation related to the activities of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

He gave the Department of Justice (DOJ) until Sept. 24 to provide the records or explain to the court why its orders were not "clear and unambiguous" " finding the attorney general's argument against the records' release to be "without merit."

Sullivan noted in his opinion that "a civil contempt finding at this juncture would be premature" but did not rule out the possibility if the deadline is not met. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 06:07 PM | Reply

Of course he had a huge cache of pictures... including the Birthday Porn DJT drew for him, while whispering about their mutual, 'wonderful secret'.

news.artnet.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 09:38 PM | Reply

How many of the underaged girls he photographed worked at the Maralago spa?

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-17 10:41 PM | Reply

Trump taped children

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 11:40 PM | Reply

Raped. Jesus ---- this phone

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 11:40 PM | Reply

Trump taped children

Duct, or video?

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-17 11:59 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort