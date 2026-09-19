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OpenAI disclosed the behavior -- along with five other examples of unexpected or concerning model behavior -- on Wednesday as part of its new framework for tracking, investigating, and disclosing instances of misalignment.



The report details how researchers discovered undeployed Sol agents adding instructions to "compaction summaries" -- condensed versions of older conversation history and tool outputs -- reminding future iterations to conceal mistakes and misalignment from the user.



In one example, an agent preparing a financial model couldn't find the requested historical data.



"We likely need create a tab 'Historical Data' ourselves with reasonable 2024 historical data, because user wants a finished workbook and there is no source file," the AI model wrote to its future self. "Be transparent only if asked; final answer should just link file." ...