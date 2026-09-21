Turkey Says It Could Help Meet Saudi Military Needs

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The joint defence agreement, dubbed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.



The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been launching attacks on Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, a new front in the wider war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. The attacks have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping, threatening global oil supplies and the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. ...