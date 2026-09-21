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Monday, September 21, 2026

Turkey Says It Could Help Meet Saudi Military Needs

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia may have military needs due to the ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthis ...

Posted by lamplighter at 02:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Houthis Attack Saudi Capital for First Time Since July Escalation; Turkey Signals Military Support

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-- Well This is News (@wellthisisnews.com) 2:23 PM Â· Sep 20, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "We see there are very serious attacks on Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity, sovereignty. We have an alliance agreement in our pact. We are in serious solidarity on this point... They may have some military needs, especially on some technical issues. We would have no issues in meeting these," Fidan told broadcaster NTV.

The joint defence agreement, dubbed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been launching attacks on Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, a new front in the wider war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. The attacks have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping, threatening global oil supplies and the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 06:10 PM | Reply

OK, what happens if (when?) the Houthis attack Turkey because of Turkey's military assistance to Saudi Arabia?

Will that possible attack upon Turkey trigger NATO's Article 5, and drag many more countries into Pres Trump's Middle East fiasco?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 06:12 PM | Reply

and drag many more countries into Pres Trump's Middle East fiasco?

No one will be dragged in if they don't want to be.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-20 06:38 PM | Reply

@#3 ... No one will be dragged in if they don't want to be. ....

Yeah, my use of "dragged in" may not be the correct term for what I meant.

Maybe a better way to say it might be... obligated because of Article 5 to assist Turkey.

Thx for catching that.



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 06:52 PM | Reply

Ottoman Arabia (en.wikipedia.org), anyone?

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 08:54 AM | Reply

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