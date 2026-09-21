Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, September 21, 2026

'I Don't Have to Let Them Into My, Into the People's House.'

Donald Trump said on Friday he is banning three major news outlets - CNN, MS NOW and Politico - from the White House in his latest move to crack down on the independent press. The move is almost certain to face legal challenges as free speech experts said it conflicts with the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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President Trump is relentlessly trying to punish the media for coverage he doesn't like. This is an unconstitutional assault on the freedom of the press.

[image or embed]

-- ACLU (@aclu.org) 6:42 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oops, Pres Trump accidentally says how he views the White House, but catches himself at the last second ...

"I don't have to let them into my, into the people's house."

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 09:35 PM | Reply

"When someone is President of the United States, the authority is total, and that is the way it has to be. It's total. It's total."
      -- Pres Trump, Apr. 13, 2020

"I have the right to do anything I want"
      -- Pres Trump, Aug. 26, 2025

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 09:38 PM | Reply

Following in Obama's and Auto-pen's footsteps is not a good look.

#3 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-21 10:03 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Re 3

So true. Accidentally I'm sure.

Nothing criminally incompetent and criminally negligent Trumpy can do would be a "good look" compared to previous administrations.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-21 10:11 AM | Reply

Ballwasher the MAGAT ----

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 12:54 PM | Reply

Orange Chomo Launched Press Ban After His Diaper Whore Showed Him Clip of MS NOW Bashing His Administration

www.mediaite.com

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 12:58 PM | Reply

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