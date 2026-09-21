'I Don't Have to Let Them Into My, Into the People's House.'

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Monday, September 21, 2026
Donald Trump said on Friday he is banning three major news outlets - CNN, MS NOW and Politico - from the White House in his latest move to crack down on the independent press. The move is almost certain to face legal challenges as free speech experts said it conflicts with the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press.
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