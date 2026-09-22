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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Muse, Meta's Privileged AI Assistant, Has a Serious 0-day

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gone to great lengths to hype the security of its new AI assistant, Muse ...

Posted by lamplighter at 05:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Meta Just Patched a Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Its Muse AI Assistant

[image or embed]

-- Gizmodo (@gizmodo.com) 11:41 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Meta introduced Muse a few weeks ago. The assistant "books appointments, fills out forms and handles customer service," "proactively takes tasks off your plate," and can "make purchases, generate images, create documents, and connect with your favorite apps and services." The macOS app (curiously, there's no Windows version) also works with a user's WhatsApp, email, calendar, and social media accounts. When a task requires a tool that doesn't exist, Muse creates one on the fly.

Meta doth hype Muse security too much

Of course, for Muse to do any of these things, users must first give it access to their accounts. This includes authenticating the assistant to each service and, because the app runs on macOS, giving it permissions to a broad range of operating system-restricted device resources, like writing files to disk, accessing the mic and camera, and monitoring location and calendars.

Apple has spent years developing these defenses to prevent installed apps or commands entered into the terminal from accessing these resources, clearly because the company considers them a security threat. Muse completely undoes these default measures.

The zero-day allows any app or terminal command to gain access to the token that authenticates users to their Muse account. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-22 03:56 PM | Reply

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