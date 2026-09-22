Muse, Meta's Privileged AI Assistant, Has a Serious 0-day

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Meta doth hype Muse security too much



Of course, for Muse to do any of these things, users must first give it access to their accounts. This includes authenticating the assistant to each service and, because the app runs on macOS, giving it permissions to a broad range of operating system-restricted device resources, like writing files to disk, accessing the mic and camera, and monitoring location and calendars.



Apple has spent years developing these defenses to prevent installed apps or commands entered into the terminal from accessing these resources, clearly because the company considers them a security threat. Muse completely undoes these default measures.



The zero-day allows any app or terminal command to gain access to the token that authenticates users to their Muse account. ...