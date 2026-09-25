Poll: More Than 40% Have Positive View of Socialism

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In general, U.S. residents have become less positive about most of the concepts, Gallup said.



Views of small business have remained nearly unchanged since 2010 at 95% positive.



However, positive views of capitalism have fallen by six percentage points to 55%, views of free enterprise have fallen by nine percentage points to 77% and views of big business have fallen by 14 percentage points to 35%.



"Most of the increase in socialism's positive rating through 2025 reflected increasingly positive views among Democrats, rising from 50% in 2010 to 66% last year," Gallup said.



"The latest uptick, however, comes entirely from political independents, whose positive rating jumped from 37% last year to 45% today.



Democrats' rating is essentially unchanged, at 65%, while Republicans' remains below 15%." ...