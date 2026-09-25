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Friday, September 25, 2026

ICE Wasted Millions of Taxpayer Dollars

In a single day in January, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spent more money than it had on any other day in either of President Trump's terms, federal spending records show.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

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The Trump administration wasted millions of taxpayer dollars in its immigration detention expansion efforts because it didn't have a strategic plan, a new GAO report found. https://www.washingtonsun.com/immigration/ice-wasted-detention-expansion

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-- The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun.bsky.social) 6:00 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The rest of the money sat with the firm for months after ICE abandoned the warehouse plan. In July and August, ICE moved $2.2 billion from Chicago Title to purchase four detention facilities from CoreCivic, a private prison company it separately pays to continue operating them.

In its rush to expand detention capacity, ICE wasted millions of taxpayer dollars, the Government Accountability Office found in a report released Thursday. The agency failed to account for long-term costs in acquiring detention centers and lost $20 million in unrecoverable costs purchasing the warehouses it no longer plans to use, the review found. Even more could be lost if ICE sells the warehouses for less than what it paid for them, the GAO report said.

Barring any undisclosed purchases, $1.55 billion still sits with Chicago Title Insurance for acquiring detention centers as ICE continues its push to double the number of detention beds in service of the president's mass deportation agenda. Just this week, ICE awarded several companies contracts that could reach a combined $10 billion to expand and construct new facilities. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-25 02:30 PM | Reply

Between the BILLIONS Fat Pedo Bitch stole and the BILLIONS they're pissing away we'll need to take everything back. And soon.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 10:54 PM | Reply

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