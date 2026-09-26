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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Major Social Media Platforms All Rejecting Paid Ads for Musk Documentary

YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook owner Meta, and, predictably, Elon Musk's own platform X have all refused to run paid advertisements for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's new four-hour documentary Musk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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Listen, I'm not saying I endorse brutal mockery of Avi Loeb's claims that every interstellar comet we see is an alien spaceship, but I will link to it because the aliens made me in order to sow doubt about their cometships. oddnews.com/article/this ...

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-- Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) 2:42 PM Â· Nov 11, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Elon Musk used to be fanatically against censorship of any kind.

I'd hate to be him, or one of these people.

Their money degrades them.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 09:47 AM | Reply

Ballwasher is aghast

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-26 10:40 AM | Reply

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